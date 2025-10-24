Prof. Muhammed Ngoma: KIU to hold 32nd Graduation Ceremony in Ishaka– Bushenyi

Kampala International University (KIU) has highlighted the value of Hosting the Third International Research and Development Conference (IRDeC 2025) Themed: Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building, and Global Sustainability.

Held in at the University premises in Kansanga Kampala, Uganda from 13 – 17th October 2025 Kampala International University has reaffirmed its continental leadership in innovation and research excellence after successfully hosting the IRDeC 2025.

Speaking to Journalists on Friday ,Prof. Muhammed Ngoma, PhD, the Vice-Chancellor KIU said the five-day conference brought together scholars, policymakers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and students from across Africa, Asia, and beyond to discuss how innovation and entrepreneurship can be applied to drive sustainable economic transformation and institutional growth.

The event was officially opened by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammed Ngoma, who reiterated KIU’s mission to produce graduates and research that directly contribute to Africa’s social and economic development. The conference was also graced by the representative of the Chairman, Board of Trustees (Mr. Ambrose Kibuka), and the Minister of State for Higher Education (represented by Mr. Timothy Sejjoba, the Commissioner for Higher Education in the MoEs), who commended KIU for providing a platform that bridges academia, industry, and policy to accelerate Africa’s development agenda.

With over 520 abstracts submitted from universities and research institutions worldwide, Prof. Ngoma said the IRDeC 2025 showcased KIU’s growing recognition as a hub for transformative research dialogue.

Keynote speaker and paper presenters included Dr. Jennifer Twebaze Musoke from the NCHE, Prof. Suraya Hanim Mokhtar from Albukhary University-Malaysia, Prof. Waswa Balunywa, Dr. Ezra Muhumuza Rubanda the ED of Uganda Manufacturers Association —all of whom emphasized collaboration, mentorship, and policy coherence as the foundation for sustainable entrepreneurship and inclusive innovation.

Discussions revolved around five Sub-themes: 1. Innovation and entrepreneurship as drivers of economic transformation. 2. Capacity building across education, health, governance, and technology sectors. 3. Gender inclusivity and ethics in innovation ecosystems. Third International Research and Development Conference (IRDeC 2025).4 Strengthening academia–industry partnerships for applied research and commercialization. 5. Aligning African innovation systems with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speakers and participants stressed that integrating innovation into education systems, supporting women and youth innovators, and building policy coherence are vital to Africa’s innovation future.

While celebrating creativity and progress, delegates also highlighted persistent barriers including: 1. Limited research-to-industry linkages; 2. Inadequate funding and mentorship infrastructure; 3. Gender disparities in leadership and innovation spaces; and 4. Gaps in entrepreneurship education and regulatory frameworks. Participants agreed that unlocking Africa’s innovation potential requires stronger partnerships, institutional support, and sustainable investment.

Delegates adopted several resolutions aimed at accelerating innovation-led development: 1. Creation of Innovation and Incubation Hubs to convert research into market-ready solutions. 2. Launch of a Research-to-Market (R2M) Mentorship Programme to support innovators from idea conception to commercialization.

Integration of Entrepreneurship into Curricula across all academic levels. 4. Strengthening partnerships among universities, industry, government, and international organizations. 5. Promotion of gender equity in research, innovation, and enterprise leadership. 6. Capacity building programmes for emerging researchers and entrepreneurs. 7 . Alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure global sustainability impact. 8. The need to build resilient innovation ecosystems that advance entrepreneurship, enhance institutional capacity, and drive sustainable development.

On Friday, 17th October 2025, KIU was also honored with two major distinctions at the 5th East Africa Brand Quality Awards held at the Golf Course Hotel; Quality Excellence Award (Platinum Winner) – Best Private University in East Africa, Quality Excellence Award (Gold Winner) – Best Private Innovative Medical University in East Africa.

On Thursday May 29, 2025 in Stockholm (Sweden), The European Society for Quality Research selected also KIU among the top institutions that were presented with the ESQR’s Quality Choice Prize 2025 in recognition of excellent quality-oriented practices.

Webometrics Ranking, July 2025: KIU was ranked the Top Private University in East Africa, and second overall best university in Uganda.

‘’As part of our international collaborations, KIU in partnership with Utrecht University in Netherlands and Junior Achievement Uganda (JAU), has organized an International Summer School scheduled to take place from 31st October to 9th November 2025’’, said Prof. Ngoma

KIU will host thirteen students and four professors from Netherlands. The theme of the summer school is “Bridging Continents: African–European Youths Collaborating for a Diverse and Digital Future”.

Prof. Ngoma added that KIU will hold its 32nd Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, 29th November 2025, at the KIU Western Campus in Ishaka– Bushenyi.

This is the second time that KIU will host a major graduation ceremony at the Ishaka Campus, a continuation of our commitment to bring celebrations of academic excellence closer to our regional communities.

At the last graduation held at Ishaka, KIU celebrated over 2,000 graduates across diverse disciplines including Medicine, Health Sciences, Law, Education, Business, Engineering, and ICT. This year’s ceremony is expected to attract an even larger number of graduands, parents, and guests, reflecting KIU’s growing impact and reputation as a regional education hub.

‘’We take pride in the transformative role KIU has played over the years, producing graduates who are competent, confident, with good character and globally competitive. KIU continues to excel across research, innovations, education, and institutional growth. The annual IRDeC Conference reinforces our research leadership; the Brand Quality Awards validate our regional and continental impact, the 32nd Graduation Ceremony celebrates our academic achievements while our international collaborations and partnerships demonstrate our commitment to internationalization and benchmarks for best practice’’, he added further.

