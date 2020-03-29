PROFILE: Who is Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego, BoU Deputy Governor designate

Spread the love

















Kampala – President Museveni, on Sunday, March 28, nominated Dr. Michael Atingi-Edo as incoming Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda forwarding his credentials for vetting by Parliament, RedPepper Digital‘s Maurice Muhwezi shares

The announcement was made through President Museveni’s official Twitter account acknowledging the development with immediate effect.

“I have also appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda. I have forwarded his name to Parliament for vetting,” Museveni tweeted exercising mandate sanctioned by the Constitution.

Dr. Atingi-Ego’s appointment comes barely 48hours since the Central Bank’s Board resolution chaired by Mr Kahoza sanctioned Dr. Adam Mugume, Director of Research, to unanimously execute the duties of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda ‘until a substantive appointment’ is made.

Bank of Uganda Board meeting chaired by Mr Kahoza named Dr. Adam Mugume Acting Deputy Governor Friday, March 27. (Photo: File)

The communication signed by Mr Kahoza and copied to the governor (and also the board chair), Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, who was not present in the meeting, reads:

“In exercise of the duties and powers of the board under section 10 of the Bank of Uganda Act (Chapter 51), the Board Members of the Bank of Uganda at a special meeting held on March 27, 2020, unanimously resolved to designate Dr Adam Mugume to perform the executive functions of the office of the Deputy Governor until a substantive deputy governor is appointed.”

The seasoned Senior Economic Policy expert is set to replace Dr. Louis Kasekende whose contract expired on January 14, 2020.

“As you already know, my contract as Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda came to an end on January 14, 2020. I express my profound gratitude to the appointing authority, H.E President Museveni, for according me the opportunity to represent the country in various continental and international assignments,” Dr. Kasekende said as he bid farewell to his associates at Bank of Uganda

Dr. Louis Kasekende’s contract expired on January 14, 2020. (PHOTO: File)

About Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego

Dr. Atingi-Edo returns to the Central Bank with a wealth of distinguished experience deemed to keep the nation’s economy in check

He obtained his first degree from Makerere University and later proceeded for post-graduate studies in the United Kingdom where he got a Master’s degree from the Cardiff Business School, University of Wales and a PhD from Liverpool University.

He started his career at the Bank of Uganda rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research. In 2008 he took up an assignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).

As Deputy Director in the IMF- AFR, he made seminal contributions to IMF work on increasing effectiveness of capacity development and in modernising monetary policy frameworks in developing countries. He also championed efforts to achieve improved macro-economic statistics in the SSA region and in advancing better and more consistent data management practices across the IMF.

Dr. Atingi-Ego joined Macroeconomic Financial Management Institute of Eastern & Southern Africa (MEFMI) as Executive Director assuming office in September 2018 taking leave from IMF

Inaugurated in 1997, MEFMI is a regionally-owned institute currently with 14 member countries: Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

President Museveni, exercising powers bestowed upon him by the Consitution, appointed Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda. (PHOTO: Courtesy)

The Economic Policy Expert has authored and co-written several books and whitepapers that remain to be a point of reference in assessing economic trends in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa