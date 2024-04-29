Profiles of teens representing Uganda at the VEX World Robotics Championship in Dallas, USA

The VEX World Robotics Championship which opened on Sunday night in Dallas, USA, has representatives from all over the world including Uganda.

Uganda is proudly represented by a talented team of teenagers aged between 8 and 15 from the Young Engineers Uganda SEM Education programme.

These remarkable students have honed their skills through the Young Engineers STEM and Robotics Program, are to compete on the global stage, demonstrating exceptional creativity, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork.

Let’s meet the brilliant minds representing Uganda:

TEAM LEADER: Laurean Rugambwa Rugyendo (14 years old)

School: St. Mary’s College Kisubi

Program Journey: Laurean has been part of the E2 Young Engineers program since age 7.

Mathematical Innovation: He invented a math formula for his school.

VEX Worlds Role: Laurean will compete in theVRC category, handling roles as the robot builder, programmer, and driver on team 55692A.

Sariah Rashid Kasemire (8 years old)

School: Heritage International School

Program Experience: Sariah has been part of the E2 Young Engineers program since the age of 9.

Role: She will be competing in the VRC (VEX Robotics Competition) category as the robot builder and driver on team 40155B. Her precision in driving and controlling the robot sets her apart.

Tabitha Irungi Aloyo (9 years old)

School: The Hungry Caterpillars Primary School

Program Journey: Tabitha joined the program at the age of 6.

Achievements: She previously participated in the World Robotics Olympiad and now represents Uganda in the VIQ Elementary category at the VEX Worlds Championship. Tabitha serves as the robot builder and programmer on team 40155B.

Matthew Joe Muwaya (10 years old)

School: Daffodils Primary School

Program Background: Matthew has been part of the E2 Young Engineers program since age 9.

Notable Feat: He proudly represented Uganda in the Pan African STEM Competition held in Kenya, 2023. Matthew will compete in the VIQ Elementary category at the VEX Worlds Championship, handling roles as the robot builder, driver, and programmer for team 40155B.

Leona Pauline Ainemukama Muhangi (11 years old)

School: St. Savio Girls Primary School

Program Journey: Leona joined the program at age 9.

International Exposure: She previously represented Uganda in thePan African Robotics Competition held in Dakar, Senegal, 2023. Leona’s expertise as the robot builder and programmer on team 40155B makes her a valuable asset in the VIQ Elementary category at the VEX Worlds Championship.

Housna Rashid Kasemire (11 years old)

School: Heritage International School

Program Track Record: Housna has actively participated in several robotics competitions. She will be a key player in the VIQ Elementary category, serving as the team leader, robot driver, and documenter for team 40155B.

Linda Lesley Praise Kansiime (12 years old)

School: Kabojja Junior School

Passion for Competition: Linda thrives on competitive activities.

Notable Title: She is the Miss Uganda First Runner-Up 2024.

Role at VEX Worlds: Linda will participate in the VRC (VEX Robotics Competition) category as the robot builder and documenter on team 55692A.

Queen Ankunda Kajwengye (16 years old)

School: Kabojja International School

Program Experience: Queen has been part of the E2 Young Engineers program since age 9.

Prestigious Scholarship: She has been awarded a high school scholarship to study in Arizona, USA.

VEX Worlds Participation: Queen will compete in the VRC category as the robot builder and driver on team 55692A.

The children dedicated approximately 35 days to the designing, testing, and building phase, ensuring their robots are ready for the exhilarating competition.

About the USA Competition

The team of talented teenagers from Young Engineers Uganda flew to the USA on Thursday for the prestigious Vex Robotics World Championship 2024 in Dallas, USA. This marks their second consecutive year representing Uganda on the global stage. The event, scheduled from April 25th to May 3rd, 2024, promises to be a thrilling showcase of innovation and talent in the field of robotics.

About Young Engineers Uganda

Young Engineers Uganda is the pioneer STEM Education program under the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd. Founded in 2016 by journalist Arinaitwe Rugyendo, the program focuses on nurturing the next generation of Ugandan scientists, innovators, problem solvers, and creative thinkers.

Through a LEGO and Robotics after-school curriculum, Young Engineers Uganda has impacted over 2000 children across several schools in Kampala and beyond. The program provides hands-on training in STEM, equipping primary-level children with essential skills for success in the modern world. Young Engineers Uganda is committed to shaping the future of Ugandan youth through STEM education and robotics. Its mission is to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and empower the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.

Vex Robotics World Championship 2024

The Vex Robotics World Championship, hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, will bring together over2,200 teams from more than 50 countries. The Vex Robotics World Championship is the pinnacle of competitive robotics, where teams from around the world showcase their engineering prowess and teamwork. It’s not just a competition; it’s a celebration of ingenuity and collaboration.

Team Uganda, comprising four girls and three boys, along with their dedicated instructors, will participate in two divisions:

Team VIQ Elementary 40155B: Competing in the Science Division and Team VRC MS 55692A: Competing in the Technology Division.

What the Children Stand to Gain

Skills and Confidence: Participation in this global event hones their problem-solving abilities, fosters creativity, and boosts self-confidence.

International Exposure: Interacting with teams from diverse backgrounds broadens their horizons and encourages cross-cultural learning.

Career Opportunities: Exposure to cutting-edge robotics technologies opens doors to exciting career paths in STEM fields.

Pride for Uganda: Representing their nation instills a sense of pride and inspires other young Ugandans to pursue STEM education.

Hanging on the Bars with Ease

The children’s designing, testing, and building phase, spanning 35 days, has prepared them well. Their robots are agile, precise, and capable of navigating obstacles with finesse. Whether it’s passing under bars or hanging on them, Team Uganda is more than ready to showcase their skills.

Last Season’s Success

Team Uganda’s journey to the Vex Robotics World Championship follows their remarkable performance at the Pan African Robotics Competitions (PARC 2022) in Dakar, Senegal, where they clinched a bronze medal. Their success underscores the program’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

We invite you to join us in cheering for Team Uganda as they make their mark on the global robotics stage. Let’s celebrate their achievements and inspire a new generation of problem solvers and innovators!

