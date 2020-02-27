Program for UACE Results released

By Turyatunga Grace

The Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB) has released a program line up that will be followed during the release of the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results tomorrow Thursday the 27th of February 2020.



According to the program line up that has been released, the results will be released by the Hon. Minister of Education and Sports Maama Janet.k.Museveni at the President’s Office conference at 11:00 am.



Different officials from the Uganda National Examinations Board are to take part in the releasing of the examinations and discussing the general performance of the students to the public through the press.

