Promoter Mosh, Grenade Official clash over management contract

A month ago, UK-based Ugandan music Promoter Mosh Alim unveiled plans to manage singer Ndugwa Deus aka Grenade Official under his label Mosh Entertainment International, on a two-year renewable contract.

The two kicked off with a new project of recording and shooting a music video for collabo titled ‘Omaala’ between Grenade Official and singer Pesh Melon, who is also signed under the promoter’s label.

However, it seems things are not rosy because Grenade Official has already started displaying some negative energy by telling Mosh that their contract should not disclose that he is signed under Mosh Ents label, something that has left the promoter very confused and totally disoriented.

The development came after the promoter was in final arrangement to organise a press junket for the release and unveiling of the new music video ‘Omaala’, plus announcing to the public that Grenade Official is under his management.

Sources say that the two are back into negotiations to see how they can work together considering that the singer doesn’t want to be associated with the label in the general public.

Reports indicate that the promoter has already kicked off some projects involving the singer by organising shows in different city suburbs to assess Grenade Official’s popularity in the public.

Some of the shows are slated to kick off at the end of this month in Kasenge, Wakiso district, and other city suburbs, featuring singer King Saha.

Meanwhile, we are yet to establish whether or not the turn up at the forthcoming shows will act as the yardstick to assess Grenade Official’s worth as a musician with a viable music career.

Watch this space.

