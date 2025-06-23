PROMOTIONS GALORE! Maj.Gen.Bakasumba, 3 Others Elevated in UPDF

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promoted UPDF’s Chief of Joint Staff, Major General Jack Bakasumba to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Muhoozi also elevated the Joint Staff Officer for Human Resource Management, Brigadier General James Kinalwa to Major General.

Brig General Aloysius Asingura Kagoro, the legal advisor of the army, has been promoted to Major General.

The promotions follow the earlier weekend announcement of Police’s Crime Intelligence Chief Christopher Ddamulira’s promotion from the rank of Major General to Brigadier.

