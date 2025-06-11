PROPERTY BRAWL! URA Boss on Spot for Unleashing Thugs on Elderly Indian Couple, Left for Dead 

A disturbing incident has come to light in Uganda involving Monne Michael Olwoc, a senior officer at the Uganda Revenue Authority. Olwoc stands accused of orchestrating a premeditated violent assault on a 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife–of Indian origin at their home in Gwaffu-Seeta-Mukono District, central Uganda.

The incident is linked to a property dispute that began several years ago when the Indian elderly couple’s business faced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. To address this, the couple took out a bank loan by staking the property in question, with Olwoc acting as the guarantor. When they struggled to repay the loan, the couple requested Olwoc to clear the outstanding amount in exchange for transferring ownership of the property to him.

This arrangement was mutually agreed upon, and the property at Plot 1719/1720, near Good Hope School, Gwaffu, Seeta was formally transferred to Olwoc’s name after he cleared the loan on behalf of the elderly Indian couple. This was despite the loan amount being significantly lower than the actual value of the property, something that Olwoc stood to benefit substantially.

Advertisements

As part of the agreement, Olwoc asked the elderly couple to vacate the premises. The couple requested a three-month grace period to wind down their business operations and arrange an orderly transition, which Olwoc verbally agreed to.

However, instead of honoring this agreement, Olwoc allegedly sent men to the couple’s home under false pretenses. Posing as potential buyers interested in inspecting the property, the men gained entry and brutally assaulted the elderly couple, leaving them unconscious. The couple’s phones were also stolen to prevent them from seeking help.

“Olwoc reportedly called my elderly father, claiming the men were inspecting the property for purchase and asking him to open the door. Once inside, the men violently attacked the couple, leaving them unconscious and confiscating their phones to prevent them from calling for help,”alleges

Bhumi Shah, the elderly couple’s son, in a complaint seen by this publication.

The assault left the couple with severe injuries. The man suffered major head trauma, including busted lips, torn cheeks, and nearly 50 stitches inside his mouth. He now experiences short-term memory loss as a result of the attack. The woman was repeatedly punched, resulting in a swollen face, concussion, and two facial fractures.

“My father now suffers from short-term memory loss as a direct result of the assault,” he adds.

The family is outraged, pointing out that Olwoc had previously enjoyed their hospitality and financial support. They had sponsored his travel to India and invited him to family weddings, treating him like one of their own.

The alleged betrayal and violence have left the family seeking justice and calling for accountability.

“My family is seeking urgent legal accountability. They have full documentation,medical reports, and testimonies available to support their claims and are willing to provide everything.

The family is calling for justice and accountability, seeking to ensure that those responsible for the alleged assault are held accountable for their actions.

“This incident is not a simple property dispute—it is a case of premeditated violence, betrayal of trust, and criminal intimidation, with medical evidence to support the claim,” Shah further stressed.

The case highlights concerns about abuse of power and influence, and the need for transparency in property disputes.

Efforts to reach Olwoc for a comment have been futile by press time.

More details to follow…

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP: 0777959024 OR EMAIL: [email protected]

About Post Author