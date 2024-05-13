PROPERTY WAR! Bloodshed looms as Engola Jnr locks mum, siblings out of killed dad’s house

A war has erupted over the property of late Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola, former State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations.

Engola, who was also Oyam North Mp, was killed in cold blood by his own guard last year in May.

His son, Samuel Engola Junior attempted to replace him in Parliament but lost the by-election to UPC’s Eunice Otuko Apio.

It has now emerged that Engola Junior is embroiled in his late father’s property wrangle, pitting him against siblings and stepmother.

Information obtained indicates that Col.Engola left behind four children from different mothers.

The children are Sharon Okello (whose mother was Engola’s first wife but later separated); Samuel Engola Okello Junior and Okello Daniel Grannie (whose mother was Engola’s second wife and died some time back); and as well Okaka Frank Howard whose mother was Engola’s third wife but also separated with many years ago).

At the time of his death, Col.Engola had married and was living with a fourth wife Joyce Ayikoru.

However, they did not sire a child together.

In the latest property wrangle, Engola Junior and Howard are reportedly in one camp against the rest of the siblings and stepmother Joyce.

Engola Junior alleges that his stepmother Joyce is not entitled to any share of his late father’s property since she has no child with him.

Engola Junior has now reportedly blocked his stepmother from stepping foot in his father’s village home, neither claiming any property there.

Engola Junior who is allegedly guarded by the army has also reportedly deployed Kanyamas to guard and restrict access to his father’s graveyard.

Some siblings accuse him of allegedly selling off 20 heads of cattle following the death of his father.

They also accuse him of locking them out of their father’s village house and as well access to other properties.

ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL ENTERS IN

Following this development, Col.Engola’s widow, ran to the Administrator General seeking advice on how to handle this property war cause NO 2908 of 2023-LANGO/HQ/ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL.

Simon Peter Muyomba, the Assistant Administrator General /Public Trustee on 3rd April, 2024 summoned a meeting of all siblings, their step mother and concerned relatives at Georgian House in Kampala.

“In respect of the above matter, we hereby notify you that the meeting earlier on scheduled for 13 March, 2024 at 10 am is hereby adjourned to 03 April, 2024 at 11 am in room 14 on third floor of Georgian House before the undersigned officer,” the letter reads in part.

And the meeting agenda was a) to hear Engola Okello Samuel on matters which Okaka Frank Howard left to him to explain; b) to finalize with a list of the beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate; c) to compile a full list of properties of the deceased; d) to come up with a distribution scheme of the deceased’s properties; and e) to nominate persons to apply for letters of administration.

All the parties were advised to come with relevant documents of title for the properties and business registration documents.

Howard, whose mother was Engola’s third wife but they had separated many years ago, was reminded to come with the marriage documents of his mother.

This publication understands that Engola Junior did not attend this meeting. A second meeting was also arranged and this time Engola Junior and Howard were not in attendance.

On 7th May, 2024, left with no option, the Assistant Administrator General /Public Trustee wrote to Engola Junior informing him of a decision to issue a Certificate of no Objection permitting his siblings and step mother to proceed and apply for Letters of Administration in regard to late Col.Engola’s estate.

“Your non-attendance of family meetings on excuses not backed up by documentary evidence has been treated by the rest as an attempt to selfishly buy time to frustrate the process of streamlining the administration of the deceased’s estate. The allegations of connivance are equally dismissed as diversionary. On that note, the complainants have intimated to us that they are not willing to engage in further meetings,” the Assistant Administrator General wrote.

He added: “It is against this background that we took into account the clan resolution by which all the children (Engola Okello Samuel, Okaka Frank Howard, Okello Daniel Grannie, Okello Sharon) plus the widow, Ayikoru Joyce, were nominated to apply for Letters of Administration and we intend to issue a Certificate of no Objection accordingly so that you sort out any pending disputes in courts of law or another appropriate forum.”

Engola Junior was also further directed to produce his late father’s death certificate to the Assistant Administrator General, giving him an ultimatum of five working days.

We are told Col.Engola’s relatives have also been shocked by their grandson-Engola Junior’s actions and behavior.

Okello Junior has been contacted for a comment.

We shall publish a list of late Col.Engola’s property in our subsequent publication.

