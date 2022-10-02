Protea Hotel By Marriott Kampala Skyz Celebrates 5 Years of Operation, Museveni Hails Bitature for Contribution to Uganda’s Economy

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz on Friday hosted H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as it marked five years of operations.

The hotel is celebrating years of operations filled with noteworthy accomplishments, tremendous growth, impactful partnerships, and industry accolades.

Since 2017, Protea Hotel Skyz has set a gold standard for luxury hospitality in the capital. The hotel management team organized a celebration for the property’s staff members and customers to recognize the achievement.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Museveni congratulated The Group Chairman, Patrick Bitature, for rising above challenges to create employment opportunities at a time when the global economy is emerging from the pandemic.

The President also urged tourism sector players to extend affordable packages to spur domestic tourism.

While sharing highlights of the Hotel’s achievements, Simba Group Chairman Patrick Bitature said the Hotel survived a tumultuous period occasioned by the pandemic that had an unprecedented impact on the tourism sector.

He thanked the President for enabling sound policies that have sustained businesses and kept the economy stable and resilient.

“The past five years mark significant progress; we are very proud to gain such a high level of recognition in a short time after the opening. The local and international demand on our property shows appreciation for the efforts and hard work put together by all our teams,” Mr. Bitature said.

Seated on the hills of Naguru in Kampala, Skyz Hotel has, in its five years of operation, become a well-lit and well-known beacon of fun and comfort for individual guests, corporates, and international travellers.

On her part, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz General Manager Florence Nyiramugisha said: “As Protea Hotel Skyz Naguru looks ahead, the customers will continue to enjoy best-in-class services as well as innovative solutions for local customers, corporate businesses and international travellers.”

With this first milestone achievement, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz has strengthened its endeavour to deliver inspiring, highly valued and exceptional experiences to the Hotel’s guests in an environment which is inherent in timeless Ugandan hospitality.

The Hotel empowers Ugandans by directly employing over 200 people and over 150 suppliers supplying it with various locally sourced goods.

The Minister of State Privatization and Investment Hon. Evelyn Anite, Uganda Investments Authority Chairman Morrison Rwakakamba, Simba Telecom Chief Executive Officer Florah Kaheru, Uganda Hotel and Lodging Owner’s Association (UHOA) Executive Director Jean Byamugisha, KCB Bank Uganda MD Edgar Byamah, Apostle Grace of Phaneroo Ministries and Father Daniel Oryem, and Simba Group Ltd board members Twaha Kawase and Edson Kadoma and the Family of Bitature were among the dignitaries who graced the celebrations.

Built as four distinct blocks and situated on plots 1, 3, 5 and 11 Water Lane in the residential area of Naguru, Protea Hotel Naguru Skyz is a 141-room hotel comprised of 106 Standard rooms, 34 Deluxe rooms (with lounge) and 1 Presidential Suite (2 bedrooms, drawing room, dining room, lounge).

This new Simba Group lifestyle development has set a new standard in Kampala for contemporary design that “adds colour to life” and goes beyond just a place to stay.

Patrick and Carol Bitature began Simba Group in 1998 with a simple but powerful idea – communication should be a right, not a luxury. The mobile phone had the power to connect people, improve livelihoods and provide information to everyone anywhere.

At the time though, only a few thousand Ugandans had access to mobile phones as they were considered a product for the ultra-wealthy. The Bitatures believed that with an efficient distribution model and expansive retail network, they could turn their dream into a reality.

What started out as Patrick and Carol working late into the night in their first shop in Uganda turned into the largest airtime distributor, mobile phone retailer, and mobile money distributor in East Africa.

Since then, Simba Group has expanded into the areas of farming, real estate, hospitality and energy.

