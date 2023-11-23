Public cautioned against hiring underage girls as maids

Matembe said the authorities would need to step in so that the culprits are dealt with

The public has been cautioned against hiring young maids.

The call was made by Suzan Ngolobe the head of the Child and Family Affairs Unit at the Ntinda Police Station, recently.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) in Kampala, Ngolobe stated that child labour and the violation of children’s rights must end.

“We have started working with communities to find people who are hiring underage maids because we have seen that many are in need but are unsure of where to turn for help, and some even end up hurting themselves,” she said.

Former Ethics Minister Miria Matembe stated that it is still difficult to put the current policies into practise.

“We need to work with authorities to make sure that the culprits and the parents of the victim are cautioned and face the law because this affects their future and some of them get injured due to heavy duties,” Matembe said.

Alizabeth Ampairwe the director of programmes at the Forum for Women in Democracy, said the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development should prioritise the recruitment of more staff in “the community-based services departments in local governments to at least 70 percent in the short term to reduce negative practices ”.

