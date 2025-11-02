RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! In KABERAMAIDO, M7 urges fishermen on best practices

KABERAMAIDO — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on fishermen to adopt responsible fishing practices to protect fish stocks and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Kaberamaido District, the President advised residents to use proper fishing nets and avoid catching immature fish, warning that destroying young fish threatens both the environment and future incomes.

“It is taboo to catch small fish,” Museveni said. “Let them grow and lay eggs several times before you harvest them. If we protect the young fish, we will have enough for the future.”

The President said the government is setting up designated fish ponds in different areas to support organized and sustainable fishing. He also encouraged youth, including university graduates who have not yet found employment, to take up fish farming as a source of income.

“If someone has finished university and has no job for two years, they can start fish farming,” Museveni said. “It brings income and food security.”

In his address, the President highlighted three of the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) key contributions to Uganda’s development — peace and stability, infrastructure development, and wealth creation.

He praised the progress made under NRM leadership, noting improvements in road networks, electrification, and water projects across the Teso subregion.

Museveni mentioned ongoing works such as the tarmacking of the Otuke road, and plans to extend it further to Amolatar.

The President also acknowledged persistent challenges in power reliability, promising to investigate interruptions despite the country’s sufficient electricity generation.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Janet Museveni, and senior NRM leaders. He urged residents to continue supporting the NRM to consolidate gains in peace and development.

“Peace, development, and wealth creation — these are the pillars of our progress,” he said. “Together, we shall continue building Uganda.”

Maama Janet who spoke earlier hailed the NRM for building a strong pillar of peace.

“I want to thank God for using the President and the NRM government to build a strong foundation for our nation, Uganda — a foundation that has brought peace and stability to our great homeland,” Maama Janet said.

“I also want to take this opportunity to remind you all on that day — to vote for the President and the entire NRM team — so that Uganda can continue building on this strong inheritance of our homeland.”

