RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! IN KALAKI, Maama Janet Declares Uganda as a Model of Global Democracy

KALAKI — First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, has praised Uganda’s democratic maturity, describing it as one of the most peaceful and exemplary systems in the world.

Maama Janet made the remarks while accompanying President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM Presidential Candidate for the 2026–2031 term, during his campaign rally held at Kalaki Primary School grounds on Friday.

The event attracted thousands of enthusiastic supporters from Kalaki and neighbouring districts.

“There is no place like Uganda on earth. There are no people who do elections in peace and calm like Ugandans do,” she said.

“We must thank God for using this President and the NRM government to build such a strong foundation, and we should never take it for granted.”

The First Lady attributed Uganda’s peace and unity to the leadership of President Museveni and the NRM government, urging citizens to safeguard the country’s achievements by voting responsibly in the upcoming elections.

“Because of this foundation, Uganda has enjoyed peace, unity, and stability,” she said.

“Every adult has the responsibility to protect this peace and development. When the time comes, I urge you to vote for this President and the entire NRM team so that Uganda continues to walk in peace and build a proud homeland for generations to come.”

In his address, President Museveni outlined key highlights of the NRM Manifesto for 2026–2031, emphasizing the party’s continued focus on peace and security, infrastructure development, and wealth creation as the foundation for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

He reminded supporters that the NRM has been active in Uganda’s political scene for over six decades, guiding the country through periods of instability to lasting peace.

“Peace is the first and greatest contribution of the NRM to Uganda,” he said. “For many years, this region and other parts of the country suffered under the rebels and cattle rustlers. But that is now history. The peace we have today is for the whole of Uganda.”

The President praised the people of Kalaki and the Teso subregion for their role in restoring peace during the insurgencies, commending the efforts of the Arrow Boys and the armed forces who helped secure the area.

He also addressed concerns about government projects, noting reports of shoddy construction work. Museveni said such weaknesses must be corrected through proper supervision by local governments.

“When we fail to do our part, we are cheating ourselves,” he said. “This homeland is the only one we have. If we don’t work properly, we are denying the next generation a better future.”

The President further highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and service delivery in the Teso region.

He revealed that funding has already been secured for the Katine–Ochero road, and that the Ministry of Works is in the process of identifying a contractor.

Plans are also underway to extend the road from Ochero to Amolatar and Amolatar to Dokolo once additional funding is mobilized.

Museveni cited progress in the Soroti–Amuria–Obalanga–Otuke–Abim road corridor and confirmed that the Buyende–Kagwara–Kaberamaido ferry is operational, pending the completion of new landing sites.

On electricity supply, he acknowledged complaints about unstable power in the area, attributing the issue to aging transmission lines. He assured residents that the problem will be investigated and addressed.

He also reported significant improvement in water coverage, noting that in Kalaki District, 181 out of 224 villages — or 80.8% — now have access to clean borehole water, while Kaberamaido District has achieved 91% coverage.

Museveni mentioned that the government is planning the Lake Kyoga Multi-Purpose Groundwater Flow and Water Supply Development Project (Phase One) to enhance water access and support irrigation in the region.

The President urged all Ugandans, especially those in public service, to perform their duties diligently and honestly, emphasizing that national development depends on personal responsibility.

“When you are given work by government, you are doing it for yourself, your family, and for those who will come after you,” he said. “Let us continue building our shared inheritance — Uganda, our homeland.”

The rally, attended by several senior NRM leaders, was part of the President’s ongoing tour of the Teso subregion as he engages supporters under the theme, #ProtectingTheGains.

