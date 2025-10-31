RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! In NAPAK, M7 hails Janet for uplifting Karamoja as he ends campaign trail in sub-region

Napak – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni for her significant contribution to the transformation of the Karamoja Sub-region, especially in improving water access and food security.

Speaking at his final rally in the sub-region on Thursday, the President recalled that Mrs. Museveni was the first minister to volunteer to serve in Karamoja when others had declined, describing her leadership as “a turning point” for the once-neglected area.

“When Mama Janet volunteered to come to Karamoja, she made a big contribution—especially in the areas of water and food security. During her time, we completed several dams, including one with a capacity of 2.1 billion liters. Karamoja even began selling food to Mbale,” he said.

Advertisements

Museveni said the government will build on her efforts by rolling out an individualized water supply program to ensure that every household can access water for both domestic use and agricultural production.

The President also highlighted ongoing efforts to uplift households through the four-acre model, an agricultural initiative that promotes intensive farming of high-value crops and livestock on small plots of land.

He said the model can generate up to UGX 100 million per year for disciplined farmers.“This model is capable of pulling families out of poverty. We must use our small pieces of land productively,” he said.

The President had earlier emphasized the NRM gains such as peace, development, wealth creation and employment.

He asked the people to embrace and support social services such as education, which must be free for all.

Museveni appealed to the supporters to also embrace PDM if they are to get out of poverty.

He commended the people of Karamoja for their continued support for the NRM, saying their commitment reflects recognition of the peace and development the party has brought to the region.

He urged them to remain united and to “protect the gains” achieved over the past 40 years under NRM leadership.

“Karamoja is for NRM. Let us build on what we have done to truly transform Uganda for the good of all,” he said.

Maama Janet appealed to the people of Napak to support her husband if they were to safeguard sustainable peace and development.

She thanked them too for giving Museveni more than 90% of their votes in the previous elections.

Leaders praise Museveni

Meanwhile leaders led by NRM District Chairperson Malik Longole Gutti, paid glowing tribute to President Museveni for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to transforming Karamoja.

Speaking shortly before the President Longole emphasized that the progress witnessed in Napak across sectors such as education, health, roads, water, energy, and agriculture is a direct result of the President’s clear vision and consistent guidance under the National Resistance Movement.

He noted that through government interventions, the district has experienced remarkable improvements in service delivery, peace, and livelihoods.

“The people of Napak stand as living testimony to the NRM’s impact. From the time your government began implementing its development programmes, our district has witnessed transformation that was once only a dream.”

Longole particularly highlighted the empowerment of youth and women through programmes such as Emyooga, PDM, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and the Women Entrepreneurship Fund, describing them as lifelines that have enabled many families to start income-generating ventures.

He also expressed gratitude for the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE), which has brought dignity and financial support to elderly citizens.

The leaders reaffirmed their loyalty and support to the NRM and President Museveni, vowing to safeguard the achievements realized under his administration.

“The people of Napak are ready to defend these gains and to continue working under your leadership,” Longole declared. “We pledge our full support as we move towards the next phase of national transformation.”

About Post Author