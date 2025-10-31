RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! M7 allows Karamojong herders to graze in Pian Upe Land as he thinks of permanent solution

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed that local pastoralists in the Karamoja sub-region continue grazing their livestock in the Pian Upe Game Reserve as government undertakes consultations to find a lasting solution to the long-standing conflict between herders and conservation authorities.

Accompanied by First Lady Maama Janet Museveni, the President issued the directive while addressing residents of Nakapiripirit and Nabilatuk Districts during his rallies on Wednesday, where he also outlined key government achievements and future plans for the region.

Mr. Museveni said he had received reports that the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) had recently barred communities from grazing their animals in the reserve, sparking tension among local herders.

“I was told that UWA stopped you from grazing in Pian Upe. I said, no — let them continue grazing as we discuss and find a permanent solution,” Museveni told the crowd, drawing applause. “You should graze until we meet with your elders and agree on the correct way forward.”

The President emphasised that tourism and pastoralism must coexist peacefully, adding that Karamoja’s vast grasslands could support both livelihoods if properly managed. He cited examples of other districts like Karenga and Kaabong, where tourism has boosted local economies without displacing communities.

“Tourism is also good for our area here,” he noted. “We can discuss all this; it should not be a point of conflict.”

Museveni directed his staff to organise a meeting with elders from the surrounding districts to deliberate on the issue. He said the discussions would involve community leaders, conservation agencies, and the army to ensure decisions reflect both environmental and socio-economic interests.

The President also used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to improving livelihoods in Karamoja through peace, development, wealth creation, and job opportunities — themes he described as the pillars of the NRM’s 40-year legacy.

“We have brought peace and development,” he said. “Now we must ensure that our people have wealth (Abaru) and jobs (Etich). That is how we will truly transform Karamoja.”

The Pian Upe Game Reserve, one of Uganda’s largest conservation areas, has long been a source of contention between local communities and wildlife authorities.

Residents argue that grazing restrictions threaten their pastoral livelihoods, while conservationists warn of habitat degradation.

Museveni’s latest directive offers temporary relief to herders but also signals renewed government attention to the region’s complex balance between conservation and community survival.

Earlier, Maama Janet commended the people of Karamoja for their hospitality and urged them to guard the peace that the NRM government has brought to the region.

“Thank you for receiving us with the traditional warmth and love of the Karamojong people that I cherish so much,” she said. “You know very well that the government of NRM is your government, because God has used it to bring peace to Karamoja — peace that is now enjoyed by the whole of Uganda.”

Mrs. Museveni reminded the community of the difficult years when Karamoja depended on food aid, noting that government interventions have helped many families achieve food security. She expressed optimism that the next phase of NRM’s development programs would help households improve their living standards even further.

“The leap that NRM is striving for now will ensure that the Karamojong build better homes for their families, so that our children no longer have to live in grass-thatched houses,” she said.

“We must protect the peace we have, unite as one people, and work toward a better future for the next generation.”

Both the President and the First Lady underscored that sustainable peace and development in Karamoja will depend on community cooperation, responsible land use, and continued investment in education and productive livelihoods.

