RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! “M7 Our Hero!” — SERERE Residents Applaud President for Empowering Girls

Serere — The people of Serere have hailed President Yoweri Museveni for his continued efforts in empowering women and uplifting the girl child through education, peace, and government development programs.

During Museveni’s campaign rally in Serere on Monday, Minister of State for Fisheries and Woman Member of Parliament for Serere District, Hellen Adoa, praised the President for transforming the lives of women and empowering the girl child through peace, education, and government development initiatives.

Adoa reflected on the significant changes in Serere since Museveni’s leadership brought peace to the region. She recalled the challenges of growing up amid insurgency and credited Museveni with restoring peace and stability, which has been a cornerstone of development in the area.

“When I was a child, we suffered under insurgency. But after President Yoweri Museveni took power, he stabilized this country. Today, Serere is peaceful, and we are determined to protect that peace,” Adoa said.

She shared her personal journey as an example of the opportunities available to women under Museveni’s leadership, recounting how she was able to establish five schools at the age of 23 — a feat she attributed to the peace brought by the President.

“At 23, I was able to establish five schools because of the peace President Museveni brought. That is how a young woman can build her dreams in a stable nation,” she said.

Adoa also emphasized the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government initiative aimed at improving rural livelihoods. She highlighted how the program has enabled women in Serere to start businesses, rear animals, and educate their children.

“The women of Serere and Uganda were once neglected, but today they can access PDM funds and grow economically. We are ready to protect the gains of PDM so that everyone can benefit,” she added.

She praised the growing financial independence of women in Serere, noting how they are now playing a crucial role in improving household incomes across the district.

In addition to women’s empowerment, Adoa commended the government’s youth empowerment programs, such as the Presidential Skilling Initiative and the Youth Livelihood Program, which have had a transformative impact on the youth in Serere.

“I identified over 6,000 youth in Serere who had been neglected. Through the First Lady’s office, we secured UGX 300 million to support them, and they are now starting projects that will transform their lives,” she said.

She emphasized that Serere, one of the largest youth populations in Eastern Uganda, is experiencing a major shift as young people take on new opportunities and leave behind their struggles.

Adoa also highlighted government support for the fisheries sector, noting that UGX 1 billion has been allocated to the Teso region to improve the livelihoods of local fishermen.

“It is only this government that remembers the fishermen. The lake may still face challenges, but there is improvement. The fish are growing bigger, and fishing communities are hopeful again,” she said.

The Minister also discussed the long-awaited Kumi–Tapar–Serere Road, which is now finally set to be tarmacked. She expressed excitement over the infrastructure development that will improve connectivity and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

“For the first time, our road has received funding. Serere is going to see a tarmac road, and we cannot wait to witness this development,” Adoa said.

Museveni Emphasizes Wealth Creation, Free Education

President Museveni, in his speech, emphasized the importance of wealth creation and free education, providing updates on the government’s infrastructure development and its commitment to securing a better future for Uganda’s children.

“We are building the infrastructure needed to open up Uganda. Roads, water, and electricity are all part of our economic transformation,” Museveni said.

On water, he highlighted the significant progress made in Serere, where 277 villages have access to water supply systems. 235 villages now have clean water, representing 85% coverage.

The President assured the people that efforts are underway to extend these systems to the remaining villages, including the completion of key piped water systems like the Serere Town Council and Ochapa Town Water Supply.

“Water is a basic need for both humans and animals. We are working to ensure that everyone in Serere has access to clean water. We’ve already constructed small-scale irrigation systems to support local farmers,” Museveni explained.

The President also focused on the importance of education and how his government has prioritized it. He reflected on how, in the 1980s and 1990s, the government took over primary schools and transformed them into government-owned institutions to ensure equal access for all Ugandans. He reiterated his vision of having one government primary school per parish and one government secondary school per sub-county.

“The foundation of every successful nation is the education of its children. We made education free, and we will continue to build schools and health centers across the country,” Museveni said.

He highlighted that, of the 15 sub-counties in Serere, 10 now have a government secondary school, with plans for more in the remaining sub-counties.

On wealth creation, Museveni stressed the government’s commitment to empowering individuals and communities, particularly through small-scale enterprises and agriculture. He reminded the people of Serere that economic success lies in their ability to make the most of government resources such as irrigation systems, PDM funds, and support for local businesses.

“We have created avenues for wealth creation, from irrigation to small businesses. Now, it’s up to you to make the most of these opportunities,” he urged.

Museveni concluded by reaffirming his commitment to free primary and secondary education, which he sees as crucial to lifting families out of poverty and building a prosperous future for the country.

“Education is the key to creating a prosperous Uganda. It’s the future of our children, and we will continue to support it,” he said.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong Speaks on Party’s Strategy

In his address, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong thanked the people of Teso for their strong support, emphasizing the deep connection between the NRM party and the people.

“The campaign has been very smooth, and we are grateful for the massive turnout wherever we go. This shows the strong connection between the party and the people, who understand and believe in our message,” Todwong said.

He acknowledged that while there have been challenges, the NRM remains committed to improving service delivery and strengthening its grassroots mobilization.

“We know we are not angels. There may be errors in local or central government, but to govern is a process. We continue to learn, improve, and consolidate the gains we have made,” Todwong explained.

He also pointed out that the NRM has refined its campaign strategy, ensuring better engagement with grassroots communities to strengthen the party’s connection with the people.

“We learned from the past and are now using our local structures effectively. That is why you see this enthusiasm everywhere we go,” Todwong added.

