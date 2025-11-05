RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! M7 praises NGORA leadership for service delivery, calls for wealth creation

Ngora — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has applauded the leadership and people of Ngora District for their commitment to improving service delivery and implementing government development programmes effectively.

Addressing a rally in Ngora on Tuesday, the President said he was impressed by the progress the district had made in expanding infrastructure and social services under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

“I want to thank the leaders of Ngora for following up on government programmes. You can see that electricity, schools, and water projects are reaching every corner of this district,” Museveni said.



He cited Ngora’s near-complete electricity coverage — with only two villages still without power — as an example of effective coordination between local authorities and the central government. The President also praised the ongoing water supply projects in Mukura and Kondu parishes, which will provide clean water for both domestic use and agricultural production.

Museveni reiterated that the NRM’s vision for the next term is focused on transformation through infrastructure and wealth creation. He explained that the party’s new manifesto builds on 65 years of progress and focuses on consolidating achievements made over the past 40 years of NRM leadership.



“Our former battlegrounds are now places of development,” the President said, noting that major roads such as the Kumi–Ngora–Serere–Kagwara–Mogondo route have already been funded and await construction.

He also emphasized the importance of education and health, revealing that Ngora now has 59 government primary schools and 6 secondary schools, with plans to ensure every parish and sub-county has at least one government school.

Turning to wealth creation, Museveni encouraged residents to participate in one or more of the four productive sectors — commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT — as a way to move out of poverty. He shared an example of a farmer from Teso who now earns over two billion shillings annually through poultry and dairy farming.

“This is what we mean by transformation — using the peace and infrastructure we have built to create prosperity,” he said.

The President urged continued unity and vigilance, assuring the people of Ngora that the NRM government will continue to deliver services and improve livelihoods across the region.



Meanwhile, hundreds of opposition supporters converted to the NRM and were received by the President.

