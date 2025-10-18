RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! M7 preaches household income, education in Moyo

MOYO — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday afternoon took his wealth creation campaign to Moyo District, where he urged residents to focus on household income-generating activities before taking a two-day break from the campaign trail to attend to other state duties.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Celecelea Playgrounds, President Museveni said the government remains committed to improving infrastructure and social services so that citizens can now turn their attention to creating wealth.

“When you return home in the evening, the poverty you left in the morning is still waiting for you. That is why we in the NRM have always emphasized wealth creation alongside development,” Museveni said.

The President explained that while Uganda has registered progress in roads, electricity, and social services, many families have yet to translate this development into better household incomes.

He urged the people of Moyo to embrace government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model and small-scale farming enterprises to join the money economy.

Museveni also reiterated his long-standing call for families to adopt commercial farming models that can transform livelihoods.

“Those who listened to my advice in the cattle corridor are now successful, with good houses, educated children, and stable incomes,” he noted.

The President thanked the people of Moyo for their continuous support to the NRM government, describing them as “long-standing comrades in the struggle for peace and prosperity.”

Museveni will be taking a break and return to the trail on Monday to conclude his campaigns in West Nile, with the last rally in Adjumani district. On the same day, he will switch to Acholi sub-region with the first rally in Amuru district.

