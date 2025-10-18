RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! No more darkness as M7 promises to connect Obongi to National Grid

OBONGI – President Yoweri Museveni has assured the people of Obongi the government is at the procurement stage for the national grid to be extended to the district.

Campaigning in Obongi on Friday, the President and NRM presidential flagbearer said the money had been sourced from the World Bank.

Museveni further told the mammoth crowd that roads in the region were being worked on despite some delays.

The President, however, challenged the managers of the region roadworks substation to ensured that the murram roads are well maintained.

President Museveni also said the NRM government had brought peace in the region, and people should use the opportunity to get rich.

“I am here to remind you about the programs of the NRA. Despite the challenges we have faced — including the wars around us — we have managed to maintain peace in Uganda,” he said.

“We have worked hard to suppress all causes of instability. As I often tell people, this was not by accident. It is the result of the politics of the NRM, which promotes the interests of all Ugandans.”

The President said in NRM, “We do not care about your tribe, your religion, or your background as an individual. That is how we have been able to unite our people politically.”

“Today, all of us — from the north to the south, from the east to the west — are members of the NRM, working together for the progress of our nation,” he added.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who spoke to journalists shortly after the rally reiterated that indeed power would soon arrive in Obongi. Obongi and Buvuma are the only two districts not connected to the national grid.

“I want to assure Ugandans that West Nile is behind NRM. They are behind his Excellency General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The big crowds that you have seen are an indicator that NRM is going to win,” she said.

“I want to thank the people of Obongi. Yesterday we were in Yumbe. So the people of West Nile are for NRM,” Nabbanja added.

The Prime Minister also said: “Don’t get surprised that we may even get over 80% from West Nile.”

She said although there were still some gaps, they would soon be fixed.

“For example, this area is not yet connected to power. Like I had told you earlier, the procurement process is ongoing.”

“We already have money, which we secured from World Bank. And we are going to connect not only Obongi, but also other areas in West Nile and other parts of the country.”

