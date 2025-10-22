RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! Oil money will be used to develop infrastructure, M7 tells Omoro

Omoro – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer, has assured residents of Omoro District that revenues from Uganda’s oil production will be used to accelerate infrastructure development across the country, including roads, electricity, and the railway.

Speaking while campaigning in Omoro on Tuesday, Museveni said that the oil discovered under his government in the Albertine region (Western Uganda) is expected to start flowing next year and will provide the financial base to enhance Uganda’s development priorities.

“Once we get our oil, these roads and other projects will be much easier to implement,” the President said, adding that the NRM government has always prioritized key sectors such as roads, defense, education, and health.

Museveni recounted how the British colonialists failed to discover Uganda’s petroleum despite searching for it for decades, attributing the eventual success to divine providence and persistence by the NRM leadership.

“The British were here from 1920 to 1956, and they gave up. But when we came, we found it — and now it will start flowing next year,” he said.

The President cautioned Ugandans against the tendency of scattering priorities instead of focusing on critical areas that yield tangible progress.

He emphasized that oil revenues would be directed towards economic infrastructure such as roads, power generation, water systems, telecommunication networks, and the rehabilitation of the national railway, which he said are key to lowering production costs and boosting trade.

Museveni also highlighted the importance of unity and strong national institutions in maintaining peace and stability, which he described as the NRM’s first major contribution to Uganda.

“We judge people by their fruits — not by tribe, religion, or gender. That is why Uganda today enjoys political unity from north to south and from east to west,” he said.

In northern Uganda, the President cited several ongoing and completed tarmac road projects, including the Karuma–Gulu–Nimule, Karuma–Pader, and Gulu–Kitgum–Musingo routes. He promised that the Gulu–Awere–Corner-Kal road, which he once used, will also be upgraded.

Museveni urged citizens to remain patient and focused, noting that the government’s development agenda is based on prioritization rather than scattering efforts.

“When you focus, you achieve. But when you touch everything at once, you achieve little,” he said.

The President also highlighted various achievements in education, health and wealth creation.

He asked the people of Amuru to embrace wealth creation now that there was lasting peace and development.

