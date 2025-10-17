RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! President Museveni Opens Leju Stadium in Terego, Urges Focus on Wealth Creation

TEREGO – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the NRM Presidential flagbearer, on Wednesday officially commissioned the newly constructed Leju Sports Stadium in Terego District, marking a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructural development.

The opening of the stadium was followed by a rally, during which the President addressed thousands of residents and party supporters. Welcomed by enthusiastic locals and leaders, President Museveni commended the people of Terego for their support and emphasized the importance of shifting focus toward wealth creation, now that the government had already delivered on infrastructure.

“Today, I will speak about only three of the seven key points,” said the President. “The first is peace — something the NRM has delivered for the first time in over 500 years of this country’s history.”

He reminded the audience that Uganda existed long before colonial times and that its people, through oral traditions and cultural memory, remember both peaceful and chaotic eras.

“There was peace between 900 and 1400 A.D. under the Bachwezi dynasty. But when that dynasty collapsed, what followed was tribal conflict, disunity, and instability — until the British arrived. Even then, peace was relative. When NRM took power, peace was not immediate. We had to fight off ADF, the LRA, and other groups. But since 2007, Uganda has enjoyed sustainable national peace.”

Museveni also highlighted that this peace has enabled the building of a strong, inclusive political party and laid a foundation for prosperity. He urged Terego residents to now take advantage of the available infrastructure and security to generate wealth and improve their livelihoods.

Museveni spoke about various infrastructural developments that have so far been implemented by the government.

He also called upon the leaders and the supporters to embrace operation wealth creation and other government programmes.

Earlier, Hon. Obiga Kania, State Minister for Internal Affairs and the NRM Chairperson for the district, thanked the President for the investment in sports infrastructure and other development projects.

“Your Excellency, Terego is one of the fastest-growing districts in terms of infrastructure. We appreciate your leadership in putting money directly into the hands of our people,” said Kania.

However, he presented several pressing issues for the President’s consideration when he returns to office in 2026:

“We don’t wish to compare ourselves with others, but we know, Your Excellency, that you’ve addressed similar needs elsewhere. West Nile deserves the same,” Kania added.

Babanga Wilfred Erima, the NRM flagbearer for Terego East, praised Museveni as a “promise keeper”, urging residents to vote for him again based on visible progress.

“I am a development specialist. Working with the President will return Terego to the path of prosperity,” he said. “However, our youth continue to leave in search of opportunities. We need a skilling hub right here in Terego to equip our young people and keep families together.”

He also reiterated the need to fast-track delayed infrastructure projects, especially the Manibe–Yumbe and Manibe–Rhino Camp roads, which were highlighted in past NRM manifestos.

Eric Sabiti Dramviko, the NRM flagbearer for Member of Parliament, Terego West, thanked the President for granting district status to Terego — the last district created by Parliament during Museveni’s term.

“This district covers 1,176 square kilometers but has only one town council and seven sub-counties,” he explained. “That size creates administrative strain and limits service access under programs like PDM.”

Sabiti requested that, once the moratorium on new administrative units is lifted, the government should approve new town councils.

