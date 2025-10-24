RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! Thousands grace M7 rally in Gulu as he highlights key achievements

Gulu City – A sea of yellow filled Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City Wednesday as thousands of enthusiastic supporters turned up to welcome President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer, during a campaign rally that underscored the party’s achievements in the Acholi sub-region.

With chants of support and flags waving high, the President addressed the energized crowd, reflecting on the journey from war to peace, and the transformation that has followed.

“Uganda was at war for a long time, but now we have peace — not by accident, but because we built strong national institutions like the army, and maintained unity in politics,” President Museveni told the crowd, adding that peace is the bedrock upon which all progress has been made.

The President listed major infrastructure projects that have transformed the region, including the Kampala–Gulu highway, the Karuma–West Nile road, and the Gulu–Nimule route, as well as ongoing works connecting Awere-Corner Kilak to Patongo.

“These roads are not just for movement — they’re economic lifelines. We have also invested in electricity, water, railways, telephones, schools, and hospitals. This is what NRM calls economic and social infrastructure,” he explained.

In his address, Museveni called on citizens to embrace modern methods of wealth creation and move away from subsistence agriculture.

“Our people work hard, but using outdated methods. We must transition to commercial farming and use our land more efficiently,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to programs such as NAADS, OWC, Entandikwa, and the Parish Development Model (PDM), promising continued support to households aiming to rise out of poverty.

In the agricultural sector, he noted new focus areas including fish farming on swamp edges and livestock restocking in war-affected regions like Acholi, Lango, and Teso.

“We agreed that each homestead should receive five cows. Initially some resisted, but it has now been accepted and we are moving ahead with implementation,” he said.

The President challenged perceptions that jobs must come from government. “Government jobs are only about 480,000. But factories employ 1.3 million people. Real job creation comes from wealth creation. That’s why we focus on industry, agriculture, and the private sector,” he said.

He also emphasized regional integration as key to sustaining Uganda’s industries. “Uganda produces 5 million tonnes of maize but consumes just 1 million. Without the East African market, maize, milk, cement, and beer industries would collapse. We need integration to sustain our economy.”

Gulu City NRM Chairperson, Gifter Aber, praised the President for his inclusive leadership and commitment to development in the region.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for empowering women, for universal education, and for strengthening our party structures. Gulu is thriving because of your leadership,” she said.

She highlighted major developments, including education, where Gulu District has 47 government primary and 5 secondary schools, while Gulu City has 41 primary and 7 secondary schools. In healthcare, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital now features an ICU, CT scan, and two oxygen plants, while lower health centers are being upgraded. The Presidential Skilling Hub is training youth in vocational skills.

On water and irrigation, 87% of Gulu villages now have clean water, and multiple solar-powered irrigation projects are underway.

Economic empowerment programs have seen significant progress. PDM has disbursed over Shs 24 billion to more than 23,000 households in the city and district, while 54 Emyooga SACCOs serve over 41,000 members.

The rally, held under the theme “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status,” drew participation from NRM Central Executive Committee members, MPs, religious and cultural leaders, and thousands of supporters.

Museveni concluded by urging the people of Gulu and Acholi to continue supporting NRM to consolidate the progress already made. “Peace is here. Development is happening. Now is the time to create wealth. Let’s move together toward socio-economic transformation,” he said.

