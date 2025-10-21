RACE FOR STATE HOUSE! Ugandans to vote for M7 & Co on Jan 15, 2026 – EC confirms

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Uganda has confirmed that the country will hold its next Presidential and Parliamentary elections on January 15, 2026.

Campaigns for the presidential race are scheduled to conclude on January 13, 2026.

The announcement was made by EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, who emphasized the importance of peaceful and orderly elections and warned candidates against violating electoral laws.

“Uganda shall be with or without elections,” Justice Byabakama stated, adding, “We appeal to candidates to abide by law; let’s avoid scenarios that disrupt the elections.”

The Commission outlined key dates and restrictions for the electoral process. Fresh nominations for parliamentary candidates are set for October 27 and 29, with the EC emphasizing that this two-day window is final.

“Take note of the two days for nominations. We normally do not extend,” the Chairperson cautioned.

Parliamentary aspirants were reminded not to start campaigns before the official date, which will be announced after nominations are concluded.

Justice Byabakama also reiterated the legal prohibition against using money to influence voters.

“The use of money to influence voters is prohibited by law. It is a criminal offense,” he said.

Aspirants were asked to temporarily pause community fundraising and ensure that any campaign funds are properly accounted for through bank systems.

The EC highlighted inconsistencies in political parties’ internal procedures and urged them to resolve these promptly.

“Streamline your internal processes as parties, as there is a disconnect,” Justice Byabakama said, noting that some parties are canceling and resubmitting names for nominations.

To simplify logistics, candidates can now submit nomination papers at EC regional offices instead of traveling to Kampala.

Nomination procedures have been tightened for security, including limiting vehicles to two per aspirant and requiring all payments to be made through bank receipts.

Justice Byabakama also confirmed that the EC is already handling petitions before the official start of parliamentary nominations, including two currently active petitions.

He further noted issues with the voters’ register, including the listing of deceased persons, and reminded stakeholders of constitutional provisions for re-elections in case a candidate dies.

The Chairperson urged all stakeholders to prioritize civility and peace throughout the electoral process.

“Let us remain civil; we don’t want the election to look like your party primaries,” he said. “The peaceful presidential campaigns show we can handle our own issues as a nation.”

