RAHU boss, Nabimanya turns 34! Uses birthday to raise funds for baby with neurological disorder

While other many people get coy or outrightly lie when faced with conversations about age, Reach A hand Uganda founder and CEO Humpfrey Nabimanya is totally different. Today, he turns 34 and is proud of his age and easily mentions it at any moment to inspire other CEOs to become bold and proud of how long they have walked this earth.

Reach A hand Uganda founder and CEO Humpfrey Nabimanya clocks 34 years of age today

Well, to many people, Nabimanya is just the boss of Reach A Hand Uganda, a youth-led non-profit organization focused on youth empowerment programs with an emphasis on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights. Those who know him well know that he has a bigger heart beyond that.

To show his kindness, the young and flamboyant CEO has decided to dedicate this year’s birthday celebrations to fundraising for K.E, a 12-year-old child mother who was sexually abused and is now struggling to raise a child who has neurological disorders.



Nabimanya revealed that this year’s birthday has found him with so many mixed reactions on his mind

“November is always a special and happy time of the year for me as I get to celebrate another year added to my life. This particular birthday however has found me overcome by sadness, anger, and with questions. Sadness that a 12-year-old is robbed of her childhood” he tweeted.

He added that K.E’s hopes may have been crushed but they were never killed as he has had big faith that both can create a huge difference in life.

K.E needs your support and contribution.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts