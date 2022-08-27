RAHU calls up UG Employers to recruit Persons with Disabilities

Reach A hand Uganda, an NGO that advocates equal oppurtunities has come out to call upon Ugandan Employers and all gov’t agencies to start recruiting person with disabiliites in different capacities.

Chief Executive Officer Reach A hand Uganda Humpfrey Nabimanya made the call at an end-line event for the Make 12.4% Work initiative at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala on Thursday 25th August 2022.

As one of the Panelist of the event, Nabimanya challenged employers to take a deep scan at workplaces and start include people with Disabilities.

“As Reach A hand Uganda, we have created a robust communications department that has trained young people on communication that is inclusive and understood by everyone. That's how we have been able to change mindsets and attitudes of different people towards disabilities”

“To the employers who are following this conversation. We challenge you take a deep scan at your workforce, if you don't have any person with disability, you’re leaving a functional section of society behind and yet they have the skills that you’re looking for."

Light For the World, together with Reach a Hand Uganda, and NUDIPU organized the event for the Make 12.4% Work initiative. This initiative was launched in 2018 and four years down the road, make 12.4% work has recorded several achievements, when it comes to disability inclusion in Uganda but most especially in employing persons with disability.

“Make 12.4% work” project is an awareness initiative that has been implemented by Light For the World, NUDIPU, and Reach a Hand Uganda (RAHU).

12.4% reflects to the percentage of Uganda’s population with disabilities according to the 2014 Uganda National Population and Housing Census Report. Reason the Make 12.4% work name came about.