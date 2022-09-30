RAHU, Partners recognize Uganda’s top brave girls under the ‘Brave Girls Festival’

On Wednesday, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) together with partners organized the biggest festival ever in Uganda themed Brave Girls Festival held at Kasanga based at the Unversity International University of East Africa in Kampala.

Under the Brave Girls Festival theme, RAHU Celebrated brave community actions and individuals championing access to SRHR information and services for young women and girls.

The event was headlined by different speakers that shared inspirational real-life stories before the young people. The speakers included top musicians in Uganda that included Karol Kasita, Spice Diana, and Media personality Anita Fabiola.

The Brave Girls festival is a behavioral change campaign aiming to re-direct focus to the emerging health issues affecting women and celebrate women in the SRHR sector that have played a major role in fighting for equal rights and access to health services for all.

Adolescent girls and young women are disproportionately affected by different sexual and reproductive health issues like teenage pregnancy of which some of these young ladies get to have their first child by the age of 19 which causes them to miss out on the desired future.

There is also a high HIV prevalence and sexual and gender-based violence which leads to several health challenges including mental health issues. As much as we have advocated for the rights of the girl child, there are still several issues that need to be dealt with.

The Brave Girl’s Festival reminded young people of the realities that are still happening and continued amplifying the voices of the women who have stood out to create positive change.

While delivering his speech, RAHU CEO and Founder Humphrey Nabimanya thanked all the partners that have been part of behavioral change advocates in Uganda that include Segal Family Foundation, Rutgers International, Netherlands Embassy, Sonke Gender Justice, CEHURD Uganda, FIDA Uganda,Movit Products Uganda, UNESCO,Talent Africa,IUEA [International University Of East Africa, ATS Events, Fabiola Beauty, SRHR Alliance, AFRIpads, DKT International, Agha khan Foundation, UWONET [Uganda Women Network, Women Probono Initiative, Pulse, Lydia Contraceptive, Women Deliver, Femme Forte, CivSource and AUTIplus Media Hub. He went on to thank the young brave girls that have endlessly come out to share their stories that inspire others.

RAHU CEO and Founder Humphrey Nabimanya in a yellow T shirt at Brave Girls Festival

He however noted that as a Country, we need to ensure that the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women are put at the forefront”

“As we carry on with different strategies and policies in Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights, we need to to ensure that the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women are put at the forefront,” Humpfrey said

During the event, there were exhibitions, Paint and Sip plus top-level entertainment from different entertainers.

Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) is a youth-led non-profit organization focused on youth empowerment. RAHU’s programs are premised on youth empowerment with an emphasis on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, access to modern contraceptives and Family Planning, livelihoods, and a positive shift in social norms and values that limit access to SRHR information and services. The organization’s key target audience is young people aged 10 -30 both male and female across the country.

About Post Author

Allan Gumizamu author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts