Raila Odinga Dies in India After Cardiac Arrest

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya, died at an Ayurvedic eye hospital-cum-research centre at Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday (October 15, 2025). He was 80. He suffered a cardiac failure during his morning walk on the campus.

Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility and was rushed to Devamatha Hospital in Koothattukulam, where he was pronounced dead around 9.52 am, a spokesman for the Ayurvedic eye hospital said.

His body is currently kept at the hospital, police said.

The spokesman said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision.

A police officer said that information regarding Odinga’s death had been conveyed to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) for necessary procedures as per protocol.

The 80-year-old Odinga is a prominent Kenyan politician who served as the country’s prime minister from 2008 to 2013. He has unsuccessfully run for run for president five times – in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Odinga’s daughter has been undergoing treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Hospital in Thodupuzha.

In his 2022 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fondly recalled a candid conversation with former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga one of their meetings. Odinga had shared the emotional journey of his daughter, Rosemary, who suffered from a brain tumour and underwent surgery, which left her with severely impaired eyesight.

Despite seeking treatment across various countries, there was little improvement, until someone recommended India for its Ayurveda treatment. After travelling to India for treatment, Rosemary experienced improvement in her vision.

