RAW HUMOUR! Mr.Hyena denied access to the Kandahar due to his larger than life whopper

Advertisements

I will live to remember some babe called Phinah who seduced me to sleep with her but in the end, it became a serious torture. In around 1989, I used to stay with my uncle in Mbuya army barracks. Since the house was so tiny, I was told to share my room with the house girl. By that time, I knew very little about sex and Phinah took it upon herself to give me some pleasure whenever she wanted.

She would ask me to finger her vigorously and on many occasions she would tell me to lick her pot. As far as I can remember, she was the babe who introduced me to pot licking. The most annoying thing about this babe was that she would ask me to do all that she wanted but she had never even touched my whopper. Worse still, she was so mean in that whenever she had finished getting her orgasm, she would shout at me and tell me not to touch her again. All this time, I was dying to enter her incredibly wet Kandahar though each time I asked her to part her legs for me, she would insist that she never allows learners to play in the treasure between her legs.

HOME ALONE

One day, my uncle had gone to Gulu. I now had the chance to sleep in his bed so was all the powers to shaft her since we had an empty house to ourselves. Since my uncle had left me with some money for upkeep, I told her not to cook that night since I was taking her out for supper. On our way from the canteen, I went to a friend of mine called Bosco and asked him to give me at least a packet of life guard condoms well knowing that I had to shaft her at whatever cost.

As usual, we peeled off all our clothes and she ordered me to tickle her twin towers although she did not even kiss me or touch my whopper. For over three months, we had been lovers but she had never touched or seen my whopper. That day, I did to her all that she wanted then when I saw her lost in the world of passion I stealthily put my whopper near her pot.

“Hyena soka oyambale condom ziri wali mu ka box,” (Hyena, you put on a condom they are there in the box) she said while directing me where my uncle keeps his condoms. “How did you know there were condoms in that box? I asked. “You mean my uncle also ‘chews’ you? I asked. “Hyena nawe tonyiiga kyali kyalumu lwoka,” (Hyena, it was only a onetime thing), she said.

THE SCARE

That is what gave me the guts to shaft her also. I dressed my whopper with the condoms I had in the pocket and told her to part her legs widely. I was shocked when she kept her legs tight together. “My dear I want to have access to your honey pot,” I said. “Hyena I can’t allow you to enter my pot, your whopper is too huge it will widen my pot,” she said. Definitely, there was no way I was going to make my whopper any smaller; she either had to allow me to fully enter her or leave my house at once. “Okay just lick me as I lick you, I also deserve some excitement, you have starved me enough,” I said. “Ok,” she said as she mounted me so as to properly lick my whopper.

The moment she put it into her mouth, I pushed it deeper and started shafting her through the mouth. I thought I was getting too far but the chick was not bothered at all.

SWEET MAMA

All she did was tell me how my whopper smelt like chocolate and tasted like strawberry ice cream. This babe was a pro when it came to teasing the whopper with her tongue. She was pleading with me to pour my spunk into her mouth and I had no problem with that. I was disappointed when my juices flowed out and I realized I still had the condom on and it was cum laden. I pulled it off and she asked me to pour the juices that were in the condom into her mouth.

I looked at her as if I was asking her to think about what she was about to do but she looked more than serious that I just handed her the heavy condom. She pricked it with her canines and began drawing out the spunk slowly. I almost believed that it was so tasty until she drew out and kissed me. I felt like puking I didn’t know women had to eat that terrible stuff all in the name of love. Its abit salty, slimy and not worthy for human consumption.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author