RAW HUMOUR! Mr.Hyena Denied Eve’s Fruit by Yasmine, Turns to Kandahar Vendor but Is Interrupted Halfway the Game by Her Colleagues

Human rights activists should come out and fight for the rights of night workers because if you saw how the police treated the prey that I was with, it is like they are armed robbers yet they are selling what is right fully.

Last Friday, I suffered the shock of my life when a cop pulled me out of a prostitute’s legs. Despite being married and being a respectable member in society who has women all over the country, I ended up visiting prostitutes. Since Thursday Yasmine had denied me her Eve’s fruit because she was not in the mood. By Saturday I couldn’t take it any longer and decided to g out and look for fresh thighs. I searched for a prey to feast on but all in vain. I travelled from place to place but no success. I went ahead to call my entire shaft mates that I had taken long without even beeping.

“Come and I give you some,” Mama Resty told me. This filled my heart with joy since I had procured someone to quench my thirst. When I got to her crib, mama Resty said, “I just wanted to see you. It has been so long….maybe next time because right now I am in my periods.”

My brain started thinking fast and furious rotating on raping and murdering her but like a gentleman I quietly told her “Thank you.” I left Wakiso the saddest man on earth and headed to Hajjati Mayi’s crib. “Sorry, I am travelling to the village,” she silenced me. “If you had called me earlier, it would have been good news,” she added. However, Mayi didn’t treat me like mama Resty, she hugged and gave me a two minute kiss.

During the kiss, I tried surfing her boobs in a move to make her horny but the trick didn’t work. Out of desperacy, I proceeded to Kalerwe. When I got to a boda boda stage, I asked one guy where I would find women who were willing to sell their Eve’s fruits.

“In Kalerwe, prostitutes work at night…it’s very rare to find those operating during the day,” he told me. “But i can direct you to their camp that is if you are willing to offer me some kitu-kidogo,” he added. “I will give you anything you ask for,” I assured him and later handed him 5k as initial deposit. I then jumped onto his boda-boda and headed to the camp.

On arrival I was swarmed by women of all ages from young t very old mamas. They all wanted me to buy their fruits. I settled for an Irene look-like who demanded for only 20k. Since I was very desperate for a romp, I didn’t even bargain.

I pulled out the cash and paid as her workmates warned that she was going give me lads of bad luck. “She’s cursed, guys that have bonked her have all returned here with lots of complaints,” her workmates yelled. “Don’t mind such fools,” she told me. “My name is Sylvia, the woman of every man’s dreams,” she said as she wrapped her arm around my waist. She then led me to her room. “This is my office, I don’t use lodges,” Sylvia told me as she opened the door. Upon entering the room, Sylvia pulled off her knickers and said, “You are my first client in a month. Let me hope you will give me good luck.” I was about t believe what her workmates had said but she quickly noticed that my libido was going down and told me that she had been in the village attending to her sick mother.

Before I could even say sorry, she pulled out the cobra asking what kind of sex style I prefer. “What kinds are there?” I asked her and she just barked at me telling me not to waste her time as today was her first day to make money ever since she returned from the village.

“The kind which I direct my thing into you,” I said. “Then you will have to pay more if you want to control the match…your thing is so big and long, many of my colleaguescan’t handle it,” Sylvia said as she condomised my whopper. “Okay, I will pay more,” I told her as I freed my whopper from her hands and undressed it. Sylvia then gave me a go-ahead. I slowly surfed her fruit to wake up her sexual feelings but she forced my hand out of her fruit explaining how money turns her on. “I would sleep with Kony if he paid me,” Sylvia said.

“Hope you are not one of those bad luck guys,” Sylvia commented and this gave me an opportunity to ask her what she meant and she told me there are guys who kill your day. “You start with him and no other man will ask you out the whole day,” she added as I toured her Garden of Eden. Sylvia started screaming, calling me all sorts of names. Sylvia was gyrating her body like she didn’t have bones in her waist more like a Lingala queen. I then swallowed a sex booster, dressed my whopper and proceeded to drill her oil wells. Shortly before completing the first half, we heard some people break into the house. We didn’t care; I just continued drilling Sylvia’s oils.

As she was fantasizing, someone with superman strength pulled me off. I freaked on seeing around six juicy babes with an SPC around us. It seems they had hired the SPC to terminate Sylvia’s business. “You are all under arrest, don’t move,” the SPC blurted. One advantage was that the window was wide open. The last thing I wanted to do was jump through a window but Sylvia forced me to. She jumped like a sniper and headed to where I didn’t know. I also followed suit. Our antics attracted the nearby people. I ran through the Dar-fur –like houses with my whopper dangling out like a bush man. On realizing there was nobody chasing me, I put on my clothes which I had grabbed as I fled and entered a pub for a mineral water.

Till the, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

Got a hot story? Email: [email protected]

