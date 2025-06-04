RAW HUMOUR! Mr.Hyena Goes For Safari with Friend, Attacked By Horny Spirit, Diplomatically Shafts Two Babes

“When it comes to business trips (safaris), you are the most active creature on this planet,” my friend Juma who doubles as a Fuso driver, one time commented.

He commented like that not because am a super sales man but because I am active in all fields ranging from monetary business, barter trade to women.

Luck moves with me, there is no question about that. As you all know that no truck driver likes moving alone especially during long trips, last month, Juma had a safari to Mubende, where he was going to sell his agricultural products.

He realized that there was no reason he should leave me behind. “Hello Hyena, I am planning to leave for Mubende are you interested in accompanying me?” Juma asked. Without hesitation, I promised to accompany him since this would present me with an opportunity of shafting newer and fresh babes.

Prior to the day of departure, Juma spent the night at my home in Kabalagala. He had come along with his Fuso that was already loaded with the products that he was going to sell. “I also have some cosmetics that I would like to sell off,” I told him, without telling him that they had expired. “It’s okay, let us go and make cash,” he replied.

That very night, I loaded his Fuso with my fake cosmetics, destined for Mubende, the next morning. On every trip within Uganda, Yasmine keeps on accompanying me with someone to ensure that I don’t get involved in any dishonest acts in Nakayima hill.

Since my shop attendant wasn’t coming along, Yasmine requested Agatha to wait for us at Busega. This made me unhappy because I couldn’t get the gap of searching for any babe because Agatha would report me to Yasmine. When we got to Busega, I was unhappy to find Agatha with her friend Saidat, a tall elegant and beautiful babe. Saidat has never told Yasmine anything good about me.

Before I could protest her coming along with us, Juma whispered “What a Zuena?! Saidat greeted me with a charming smile.Since it was a market day in Mubende town, I abstained from kicking Saidat out of the car fearing she may curse me. By mid-day, we were in Mubende. It was flooded with people as if Obama was coming there accompanied by the Pope.

On reaching the town, Agatha and Saidat wanted to visit Nakayima hill something that I readily accepted. This guy gave us space to sell our products. Ugandans love cheap things, they bought like there was a shortage of cosmetics and flour in the country yet the credit crunch had not yet hit people.

By 3pm, we were sweeping the car. Yasmine called me, asking how business was going. “I have sold only one box, people are looking at us like street preachers,” I lied to her. This gave me the justification of spending another day in Mubende.

I went around saying hi to my long and lost friends. At 6pm, Agatha called asking where we were. “Hyena and Juma, we need some beer,” the babes cried out, not knowing our religion forbids us from drinking. Since I and Juma don’t booze, we decided to buy for them because what we would reap from the boozing spree would be worth it.

By 8pm, we had splashed out over 200k. That’s when Agatha and Saidat requested for a place to sleep. I immediately thought of Travellers lodge but, unfortunately, there was only one room left with one bed. “I can provide an extra mattress,” the lodge attendant suggested thinking that the two babes would sleep on the bed and I with Juma on the floor.

Advertisements

At around midnight, some evil spirits possessed me erecting my cobra so hard that it started hurting. Guys, Juma was already awake, devising ways of how he would sneak out Saidat and shaft her without our knowledge. Agatha was in deep sleep.“Ooooba what kind of Kandahar does she have?!” I asked myself.

Ideas started brewing in my head and this intensified the erection. I moved to the bed and snaked a hand between Agatha’s legs as Juma headed for Saidat.

It seems Juma knows nothing about foreplay because he spent only 5 minutes in the game. “Man, I am tired,” Juma told me. I had not even thought of shafting Agatha. I felt her long twinnies, pulled the knickers aside and felt the goodies that her mama gave her. It was already wet! I dressed the cobra and got between her legs.

She felt itchy and opened her legs wide throwing one over Saidat. This gave me the chance to taste the inner parts so I slowly entered her and enjoyed myself. She kept on moving her body mockingly like she was doing creative dance at Arapapa and at some point she started breathing heavily.

Thus ‘angered’ the evil spirits, which had attacked my whopper the more. So I turned to Saidat without fear and shyness and shafted her senselessly. “Wama, you know what to do. You are not like Juma who lasts for only three minutes,” Saidat joyfully told me as Juma lay on the bed. Juma had gained energy but it was late.

It was already morning and yet we had to prepare for our departure to Kampala. “Man, you are a business expert,” Juma praised me.

Till next time, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author