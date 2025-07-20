RAW HUMOUR! Mr.Hyena Hooks Bummy Corporate Woman at MTN Marathon, Nails Her from Golf Course Hotel

There is no doubt that the MTN Kampala Marathon was destined to be one of Africa’s leading sports events and I still wonder why they stopped it. Is it greed from bosses who want to repatriate each every profit? Why not continue investing in a such strategic CSR initiative.

Since 2007, MTN has been dedicating a percentage of their profit to CSR through the MTN Foundation to extend hope to those in need. Call it giving back to the community. Focus has been to strategically improve 4 thematic areas that include Youth, Health, Education and ICT.

It is this giving back to the community or CSR initiatives budget that the bosses targeted by doing away with ‘a wasteful’ marathon.

Uganda’s telecom sector observers told me that MTN is intentionally doing this because they feel they have done it all to capture the Ugandan market and hence no need of dishing out more freebies to customers to woo or retain them.

Anyway, during its time it was really exciting and let me tell you a story.

As you all know that I am a sports and Kandahar lover, I couldn’t miss such an event that was expected to bring together thousands and thousands of cuties from all corners of the world.

Just like other marathons, I registered for the 10km race but it didn’t go down well with Yasmine as she feared that I would collapse. She told me that I would run only three kilometers. Of course, she was right but as a guy who knew what I wanted, I assured her that I was going to be among the top ten. “You, to beat the likes of Kiprop and Kipsiro,” Yasmine said. “Who are they? They are also men like me,” I replied and added that, “With two balls and one whopper.”

Advertisements

People, women are very funny despite the fact that I had a marathon the following morning; Yasmine still wanted me to shaft her. Of course I couldn’t refuse so I first assembled my favorite western jazz and swung her for almost thirty minutes. After getting enough of the jazz style, I positioned her for the doggie style during which she gushed out over 500ml of el-nino.

That day, she woke up at 4am and prepared me breakfast which I took in about 30 minutes as had to be at the airstrip (starting point) by 6am. As she prepared breakfast, Yasmine happily narrated good luck Duwas.

She wished me success by giving me a three minutes kiss. “That kiss is for good luck,” she said. Kabalagala, a suburb to Kololo airstrip was painted Yellow as almost everyone that morning was donning Yello MTN kits.

I even wondered whether our pastors made money that day because almost all the whole Uganda was heading to Kololo.On arrival at the airstrip, where the Big Man is always sworn in, I met lots and lots of my former shaft mates as well as my OB’s of Duhanga SS.

Some of them couldn’t believe that I was still alive and kicking. One of my OB’s said, “Hyena I can’t believe that you are still alive because of your abnormal shaft ability index.” We all laughed our hearts out. That is when I spotted this brown bummy woman whom I will call Maureen.

My whopper immediately went out of control and begun rioting. I restored sanity by crossing my legs. I then moved to where this bummy babe was.

Her face was a combination of Vinka, Sheebah and Azawi and her weight was like that of Winnie Nwagi. But I didn’t mind her weight as I have swung lots and lots of fat women.

I freely introduced myself as Mr. Hyena the man, before asking her which race she was going to participate in. “Ten kilometers,” she replied. “Me too,” I said before bragging that I must be among the top ten. “For me I am not interested in your top ten things. I am just running for fun,” she said.

People, even though she wasn’t running for fun, there was no way she could finish the race, however miracles always exist.Her weight lone couldn’t favor her. After covering only three kilometers, Maureen began grumbling that she was very tired.

Since there was no hotel nearby, I convinced her to cover one more kilometer as I was very sure that in a distance of one kilometer, there was Golf Course Hotel.

“Hyena, I can’t proceed anymore, I am very tired,” she said. Thank God we were already at the hotel gate. We just entered the hotel and booked a room. While in the room, Maureen yearned for a shower. I asked her whether I can join her but she played hard saying that, “One at a time.” After ten minutes of one at a time shit, she Okayed joining her but on condition that I don’t do anything funny.

As she undressed herself, the whopper turned out to be obsessed with her nudity and brown thighs. It got harder as if it wanted to escape through my panties. I tried restoring sanity by lucking and pushing it to the rear end but wapi.

So, I quickly planted a wet kiss on her lips before surfing her nipples. According to her facial expression, she was enjoying my moves. I licked my way down her body and slotted my long tongue into her wet Kandahar. She was bending over. At a snail’s pace, I joggled and sucked her clit. In the 6th minute, tremor hit her as she begun to moan.

She became hard and got my face all wet and some el-nino got its way to my mouth. I stood up and she immediately lowered my panties, unleashed the hard whopper and took it in her mouth. She almost sucked my balls too! She buffeted on it for about seven minutes, licking it harder like a metal rod (akatayimbwa).

After some minutes, she stopped and put her right leg on the sink and told me to bonk her. Thank God my trousers were at the entrance to the bathroom. I pulled out a CD, insulated the hard rod and also swallowed Viagra. I slid my condomised thing into her wet Kandahar and the first thrust was balls-deep.

I swung her in that position for about 15 minutes. Even without cumming, she then told me that she had to do it from the bed.

Once I got to the bed, I positioned her for my favorite western jazz and swung her at rabbit speed. With every thrust, Maureen was gasping and moaning, “yyssssshhhh Ohhhh, yysss Ohhh, yssh haiiii haiiii, Hyena you are killing me. You are sooooooo sweet wssshhh.” Her Kandahar and Nateete had one thing in common prone to floods! After about fifteen minutes, the battle was over.

After the romp, we rested for about thirty minutes after which we had some snacks, exchanged contacts and saw off each other. People, on reaching home, Yasmine asked me my position. I told her that I got a muscle pull after 8.5 kilometers.

“You see, I warned you,” she sympathised, to which I replied,” even Inzikuru collapsed. And for her it was worse because she collapsed just after 3km,” I said.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author