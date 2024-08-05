RAW HUMOUR! Mr. Hyena nabbed bonking another man’s wife in toilet, rescued by cops on patrol

I almost got a heart attack when Yasmine tuned in to listen to ‘ebifulumide mumpapula zamawulile’. One of the locals had run a story of a man that was nabbed shafting another man’s woman in a toilet.

This woman’s name is Lukiya and the man……I didn’t wait to hear my name on radio. I quickly switched off the radio as Yasmine ran out to buy a copy suspecting it was me. I took off fearing to be lynched. To my surprise, it was another Lukiya and another man that had been nabbed.

Some time back, I had been caught in act with a certain Lukiya in a toilet in Katwe-Kinyoro. People, before you blame me, for some time I had been chasing after Lukiya and she had been playing hard to get. On the fateful day, she called me out of the blue to go and meet her at Katwe Market.

I took a boda boda, got to the spot she had told me in record time only to be told that she was home instead. So I jumped on another boda boda to her place in Kinyoro, some alum in Katwe. Anyway on getting there, I saw Lukiya go up to the latrine. You see their latrines are built on higher ground for flood reasons. I called out her name but before she could see me, power went off casting the whole place into darkness.

Since no one could see us in the dark, I charged after her, joined her in the toilet. “Get out before someone finds you,” she said. But I insisted that I was fed up with her monkey tricks. I went for like a starving man. “Let me eat now, I will give you the capital you asked for,” I said. Lukiya didn’t have a choice but to give in because she wanted the money really bad. “But you don’t have condoms,” she charged. I pulled out two packets from my pocket. “Ohhh but Hyena, my hubby is about to return home,” she whined.

I assured her I would be as fast as a rabbit. I quickly sheathed and carried Lukiya up her back, leaned against the dirty wall. The latrine was very weak that while we were engrossed in the action, it shook as though there was an earthquake. I couldn’t believe I had been patient for this long. As we enjoyed, someone came and used the next door but I braved on.

The noise from the next door was inconveniencing but I carried on. I was knackered and I roared, “Ohhh Lukiya, you are sweet.” I collapsed to the floor feeling like I had been carrying the whole of Uganda! “You should have waited and taken her to a lodge,” I thought to myself. Just then, someone banged on the door shouting. “Get out!”

Peeping out, a crowd had gathered with sticks ready to kill me. My heart skipped and pumped hard but it was already time to face reality. In one thought, I tried hitting the back wall but that’s when they broke the door and pulled us out. They started hitting me without first asking what we had been doing. My phone, wallet plus cash were taken.

Poor guy! At the hands of these merciless fellows. People, I was rescued by SPCs on patrol who later released me on Police bond. “This is a capital offence. You have to report here tomorrow,” the cop said releasing me. Wiping my forehead to the extent of getting my hankie soaked, I took a boda home.

Before I got there, I met an upcoming musician based in Natete who is usually very dirty. I had some time back told you about her. I chose to give her a push up to her Kazigo along Kasenge road when she jumped at me and decided that we do it in the mud and reeds latrine that was next to her house.

She pulled me pleading “Nawe Hyena, don’t turn me down.” I gave her a kiss for pleasure but freaked off as I assured her that I would see her next time. It was dark, but took a boda boda home. On arrival, I told Yasmine that I had run into ganja smoking thugs who had been shafting in latrines.

Till then, I remain yours truly, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author