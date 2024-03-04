RAW HUMOUR: Mr.Hyena shafts childhood bonkmate at City Square

Shortly before the start of December, as I was driving back from Shell Capital where I had taken Yasmine’s BMW for servicing, I bumped into my cousin Norah.

She is one of the first babes that I shafted while working as a photographer in Hoima. How could I forget her? I had gone a couple of years without seeing her. We lived with her when I was just a little boy, way back in Hoima.

I wouldn’t have recognized her had it not been for a big black spot on her left eye. Upon spotting her, I stopped the BMW and went directly to her.

When I reminded her that I am Mr. Hyena she used to know she quickly hugged and pecked me. “Where have you been all along?” Norah gladly asked me. “I have been in Kampala dealing in cosmetics,” I replied. “In fact as I talk now I am the largest cosmetics dealer in Uganda,” I bragged to which she replied, “Yemwe abali mukintu.”

(Literally meaning, you are the people in things). She further went ahead and told me that ten years ago her father was offered a job in Nairobi and she grew from there. “Did you survive the Ja-Luos?” I jokingly asked Norah. “Before the elections, my father was given leave so we had to travel back home,” she replied.

When I saw her my mind drove back to those days. I remember when she called me one day to sleep with her in her bed. Those days in our village when somebody passed away, the whole family would go to sleep at the deceased’s residence.

It happened when our neighbor’s daughter died; my grandfather went to sleep there. It was a good chance of course for her but not for me because I had never eaten that forbidden fruit. At first, she warned me never to reveal to anybody that we had slept together.

She went ahead and threatened me that if I did I would experience something strange in my life. She then told me to tickle her as she was demonstrating her kimansulo. I wondered where she learnt the tricks from but believe me she was doing.

Nobody was in her house and this gave me a great chance to witness what I was just hearing on radio and reading in newspapers. After the thorough kimansulo, Norah undressed me and started dribbling my then ka-small whopper! She led my whopper into her ka-small Kandahar and started enjoying it while I felt pain.

This session didn’t last for a long time. She then told me that we would have more at night. At around midnight, Norah held my hand and she told me to caress her tiny Kandahar slowly. I did this as she dribbled my then ka-small whopper. Of course, my whopper from childhood could show that it would be a great machine.

Although it was tiny it still stood and from the look of things on her face, I saw her feeling awesome and pleased. She asked me to insert it in her Kandahar which I recall was dry as she pushed me to and fro so hard.

I didn’t like it at first but I later started to enjoy it. When the first half was done (of course with no Cumming), she told me to do the same. “Hyena tickle me like I told you at first,” she said while twisting her waist and caressing me. “Norah you have bad manners you would have begged me properly. You know that they can get us and put us in prison,” I told her.

From then, I knew that it was bad. But we again and again did it secretly. So here we were after a couple of years apart. We talked and she told me that she got married to a fake guy who doesn’t make her happy.

She told me that my relationship with her was not of cousins. She added that she came to learn of it from her father. Her father and mine were just close friends that is why she always stayed at our place. I proposed that we should go to the City Square Hotel and she accepted.

On realizing that there was no relationship between me and her I knew that luck was on my side. By the time we reached the hotel we had talked much about our past.

After having lunch, we took a bath and I proposed we go to bed for old times’ sake. I started from where I had ended when we were just kids, after a two minute kissing session, Norah requested to have a taste of my whopper. As usual, I never deny babes their wishes especially when it comes to buffeting on my whopper. “Norah…ohhhh…. Ohhh…. I love it,” I roared in a hoarse voice as she got down south.

I then pulled out a CD and dressed the whopper but before sending it to its rightful destination, I first tickled her twinnies and thoroughly surfed her boobs. “Ohhhh….dear, I love it so much,” she moaned. I then entered Norah, using doggy style. “Ohhh…do it…mooooooore,” she moaned, thereby increasing my drilling rate. After the first half, Norah was not yet done. She demanded for another half. As usual, I don’t deny babes their wishes! I dressed the whopper and positioned her for the western jazz.

We shafted for almost an hour during which I drilled over a litre of Norah’s el-nino. Nevertheless, I was shocked that her small and arid dry Kandahar, the one that I used to know had changed into such a big one and more so very juicy. She was still the sex star that I knew but this time she was better than ever. After the romp, I promised to always be there for her whenever her man played that stupidity of his.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author