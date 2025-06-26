RECRUITMENT RUMPUS! Blood Sprinkled in Butaleja District Office, CAO Flees

Butaleja, Uganda: Tension and fear have gripped staff and public of Butaleja district following the sprinkling of blood on the door of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mike Yoga, prompting him and his support staff to abandon the office.

The incident comes at a time when a bitter row has erupted between the district Chairperson, Mr. Higenyi Michael Bore, and the Chairperson District Service Commission (DSC), Phillip Kalyebi, against the CAO, Mike Yoga.

Sources within the district told our reporter that the row began when Yoga refused to issue appointment letters for 31 newly recruited Education Assistants, arguing that the district wage bill could only accommodate 23.

However, Kalyebi reportedly instructed him to pick 23 names from the DSC’s list and issue appointment letters, an instruction Yoga declined, saying he lacked the authority to select staff for appointment.

Matters worsened when Higenyi and Kalyebi allegedly pressured the CAO to promote Ms. Esther Adeke, a Senior Education Officer, to District Education Officer (DEO), a position she does not qualify for under public service regulations.

According to the Public Service Standing Orders, only officers at the Principal rank qualify for appointment as DEO.

But sources say the district lacks a Principal Education Officer Position altogether, and insiders allege that Kalyebi, who once served as Butaleja’s DEO before retiring, has a personal relationship with Adeke. And that the duo, now reportedly wants the CAO to appoint an unqualified candidate to the position of Principal Human Resource Officer to influence the recruitment outcome.

CAO Yoga confirmed the intimidation in a phone interview. “My dear, I love my life. You can’t take anything for granted, but we can’t tell who did it and for what reason,” he said, referring to the blood incident. Staff and visitors also abandoned the premises in fear following the development.

According to district records, Yoga becomes the fifth CAO to work under Higenyi’s chairmanship in just four years, after the successive tenures of Loyce Nambozo, Ben Marley Otim, Kizito Fred, and Omonda Grandfield, all of whom reportedly clashed with the chairman.

When contacted, Chairperson Higenyi denied involvement in staff appointments. “Have you ever heard of the DSC giving out jobs without an order from the CAO and without submission from the CAO to recruit? Have you heard that the LCV Chairman is responsible for submitting names?” he asked.

Asked about the push to appoint Adeke as DEO, Higenyi dismissed the reports as untrue and politically motivated. He instead claimed there had been social media gossip about a woman who allegedly wanted to “procure the job” and said he had demanded proof from the current acting DEO, to no avail.

Efforts to reach DSC Chairperson Phillip Kalyebi for comment were unsuccessful by press time.

