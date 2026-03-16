RED PEPPER EXCLUSIVE! SH2.3BN LOOT LIST: 202 Officials Named in IGG Recovery Crackdown, Face Arrest

Panic has set in across Uganda after the Inspectorate of Government moved to crack down on more than 200 public officials and contractors accused of sitting on billions of shillings in government money that investigators say was irregularly taken and never refunded.

Documents compiled by the Inspectorate and seen by Red Pepper show that 202 officers collectively owe the government more than Shs2.3 billion, funds that were allegedly obtained through abuse of office, irregular advances and misappropriated public resources. The anti-graft body has now issued what it describes as a final ultimatum, ordering the officers to appear before investigators and reconcile their balances before March 31, 2026 or face prosecution.

Officials at the Inspectorate say many of the individuals were previously investigated and directed to refund the money, but repeatedly ignored lawful orders.

“The outstanding balances arise from money which officers used for personal gain at the expense of public services, causing loss to government,” the Inspectorate told Red Pepper. “Those who continue to defy statutory directives will face charges relating to abuse of office and disobedience of lawful orders.”

The list in Red Pepper possession cuts across several ministries, districts and government agencies, exposing what insiders describe as a deeply entrenched culture of impunity within sections of the public service.

A senior source familiar with the investigations told Red Pepper that the move to publicize the list is intended to force the defaulters to finally pay up.

“This is the last opportunity being given to them to come forward and reconcile their balances,” the official said. “If they remain adamant, prosecution will follow.”

At the top of the list is Pius Wakabi Kasajja, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, who investigators say still owes Shs205,000,000 to government. He is followed by Lewis Paul Ayesiga, an accounts assistant in the Ministry of Energy, with an outstanding balance of Shs164,716,600, while Joel Musisi, former Chief Administrative Officer of Kaabong and Kitgum districts, is listed with Shs155,000,000 yet to be refunded.

Also appearing prominently in the recovery register are Fisher Martin, Managing Director of Mac Business World Ltd, owing Shs98,000,000, and Steven Turyamureeba, an internal auditor in the Ministry of Agriculture, who investigators say must return Shs95,897,000.

Anti-corruption activists say the scale of the outstanding balances highlights how government funds intended for service delivery were diverted for private use.

“When public officers refuse to refund money they irregularly took, it means hospitals go without medicines, schools go without resources and public projects stall,” said one governance analyst in Kampala speaking to Red Pepper. “Recovering this money is not just about punishment — it is about restoring accountability.”

The Inspectorate insists the expose is part of efforts to enforce recovery orders and restore integrity in the management of public resources.

“This is a final reminder to give the affected officers an opportunity to be heard in compliance with the principles of natural justice,” the IGG said. “However, failure to comply will result in further enforcement measures, including prosecution.”

The looming crackdown could soon see several officials summoned, charged and possibly forced to surrender assets if the money is not recovered.

The full list of officers cited by the Inspectorate together with their outstanding balances includes:

Pius Wakabi Kasajja, Former PS MAAIF – Shs205,000,000; Lewis Paul Ayesiga, Accounts Assistant MEMD – Shs164,716,600; Joel Musisi, Former CAO Kaabong and Kitgum – Shs155,000,000; Fisher Martin, Managing Director Mac Business World Ltd – Shs98,000,000; Steven Turyamureeba, Internal Auditor MAAIF – Shs95,897,000; Lukumoi Richard, Senior Probation and Welfare Officer Amuru DLG – Shs69,028,000; Fredrick Musika, Accounts Assistant UWA Masindi – Shs64,385,276; Byron Twesigye – Shs61,638,000; Dr Martin Yefta, Kyegegwa General Hospital – Shs55,490,000; Spero Byokunda, Principal Petroleum Officer MEMD – Shs53,159,400; together with 192 other officers and contractors whose balances range from millions to tens of millions of shillings, bringing the total number of defaulters to 202 individuals and the outstanding amount to over Shs2.3 billion.

Click here to read the full list.

In our subsequent publication, we shall reveal how each of the named people misused the taxpayers money.

Investigators say the coming weeks will determine whether the officers choose to refund the money quietly or face criminal proceedings.

One senior anti-graft official warned that the Inspectorate is prepared to escalate the matter if the deadline passes.

“We are committed to promoting integrity, transparency and accountability,” the official said. “Public funds must be protected, and those who misuse them will be held responsible.”

As the March deadline approaches, many of the listed officers are now under intense pressure to settle their balances — or risk becoming the next public officials dragged before court in Uganda’s ongoing war against corruption.

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