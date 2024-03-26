Reformed Anglican Church introduced in Kigezi

By Moses Agaba

Christians in Kigezi sub-region now have an additional sect to exercise their right to worship from following the introduction of the Reformed Anglican Church in their region.

In a momentous event hundreds of Christians congregated to witness an inspiring ordination ceremony in Kabale for the Reformed Anglican Church

The ceremony, presided over by the Archbishop of the Reformed Anglican Church, The Most Reverend Prof Jonathan Kyangasha at ceremony held at the church Premises in Nyakiharo Mwanjari Kabale municipality .

The occasion saw the ordination of one deacon Rev. Spencer Byamukama, The former Lay reader in the Church of Uganda, Diocese of Kigezi, Spencer Byamukama, has been ordained and installed as the Vicar of Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry in Kabale District the conferring of priestly responsibilities as well welcoming Rev. Canon Stephen Magezi who was transferring services from Anglican orthodox to the Reformed Anglican Church.

The Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry, situated in Mwanjari, southern Division of Kabale Municipality, was established in October of the previous year and currently boasts around 100 worshippers, as reported by Rev. Spencer Byamukama.

Rev. Byamukama’s departure from the Church of Uganda in 2021 stemmed from disagreements with the leadership of Kizinga Archdeaconry where he was serving as the lay reader within the Diocese of Kigezi, Kabale District. He cited harassment from the leaders at Kizinga Archdeaconry for his advocacy of Christian rights within the Church of Uganda as the reason for his transition to the Reformed Anglican Church.

During his compelling sermon, Rt. Rev. Onesmus Mutahinduka the Bishop of Kampala Diocese issued a powerful challenge to the newly ordained priests, urging them to embrace their roles as co-workers of Christ in their newly assigned positions, emphasizing that the ordination and commissioning were not mere rituals but a divine calling—a sacred assignment bestowed upon them by God.

On his side, The Most Reverend Prof Jonathan Kyangasha who is also the Bishop of Western Uganda diocese of the reformed Anglican church entrusted Rev. Canon Stephen Magezi and Rev. Spencer Byamukama as the arch deacon and Vicar respectively of the Kigezi reformed Anglican church arcdeconary that covers the six districts of Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga, Kanungu, Kisoro and Rukungiri with a solemn task of taking up the mantle of their roles with dedication and responsibility.

Archbishop Prof Jonathan Kyangasha, during the inauguration of Kigezi Reformed Anglican Church Archdeaconry, urged Christians to lend overwhelming support to ensure its growth, with the aspiration of eventually elevating it to a Diocese.

Although the roots of the Reformed Anglican Church trace back to 1789, its formal registration in Uganda occurred in 2020, according to Archbishop Prof. Jonathan Kyangasha, who presides over the Reformed Anglican Church in Uganda.

