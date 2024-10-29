REJECTED! M7 Axes Kyabazinga’s Father-in-Law as Bulambuli RDC

By our reporter

President Museveni has transferred RDC Stanley Bayole from Bulambuli District to Fort-portal City as RCC. His deputy Wandera Enocha was transferred to Kanungu District as Deputy RDC.

This publication understands the changes were necessary to ease tensions in the District brought by the fallout between Bayole and area leaders.

At the height of these tensions, residents and leaders wrote to President Museveni to have him transferred to avert the worst.

They leveled many allegations against him. https://redpepper.co.ug/pack-go-bulambuli-residents-reject-m7-rdc-bayole/138388/

Reports indicate that the President wanted to transfer Bayole a long time ago but the latter kept reportedly lying to the former that Bulambuli people loved him.

But the October 7, 2024 petition sealed his fate.

They residents accused Bayole of siding with some politicians, clashing with others and on top of threatening to arrest those he never agreed with.

They also accused him of conniving with land grabbers in the district.

Bayole is the father of Inebantu, Jovia Mutesi, which makes him the father in-law of Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom.

In a petition dated October 7, 2024 to President Museveni through the Minister for Presidency (who is the political supervisor of RDCs), the residents also accused Bayole of allegedly soliciting money from head teachers of both primary and secondary schools in the District on every release and those who didn’t give him were arrested.

Bayole was further pinned on wanting to occupy offices of the Town Council forcefully contrary to the government policy on assets; move residents said shows his lack of knowledge on how assets are shared between the district and town councils.

“In the pretence of performing the role of RDC as stipulated in section 71(1d) of the Local Governments Act CAP 243 as amended, he instead intimidates technical staff and demands for money,” the petition signed by 120 residents added.

Kyabazinga’s father in-law was also accused of damaging the image of his daughter’s husband by reportedly going around bragging that nothing could happen to him since he was the father in law to Kyabazinga.

That he also reportedly told whoever cared to listen on how he was personally known to Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda, a fellow Musoga and paternal Auntie and as well demanding to be called the JAJA by every tribe.

Bulambuli residents were also unhappy with RDC Bayole for disrespecting their culture by reportedly forcing Bamasaba to play Busoga Anthem on Masaabaland.

There were also sexual allegations leveled against him.

Other allegations included influence peddling, encroaching on fuel meant for roads rehabilitation in cohorts with the District Engineer and as well pocketing sh10m for Emyooga, sh24m of Youth Livelihood Program LP recoveries (of Buginyanya) and sh3.5m DPAC funds.

“We are ready to produce proof in case you need it but as NRM cadres we felt it prudent to seek your intervention to take him away in peace for the good of our NRM party and the Kingdom of Busoga as well. As NRM cadres, we are not ready to lose our support due to one person in the name of RDC Bayole Stanley. His continued stay in the district is most likely to spark fire,” the petition signed by 120 residents concluded.

Bayole denied all the accusations leveled against him when he was contacted by this publication.

About Post Author