RELIGION: Prophetic word for Uganda ahead of 2026 elections

Ecclesiastes 3:1 To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

As it was nearing to the celebration of the independence of 9th Oct 2024, God started speaking to me concerning the nation of Uganda and its future governance. On the date of 10th -13th of October 2024, I separated myself into dry fasting and praying then God started to reveal in details about our nation Uganda. The year 2026 is an OPEN gate for the nation of Uganda to receive and change leadership from H.E YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI. The year that we are supposed to change guard. The nation of Uganda has seen so far nine (9) leaders from the time of independence in 1962. Presidents of Uganda from independence. 1. Sir Edward Mutesa 11 – (1962-1966) 2. Apollo Milton Obote -1- (1966-1971) 3. Idi Amin Dada – ( 1971 – 1979) 4. Yusuf kironde Lule – (13th apirl1979-20th June 1979) 5. Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa – ( 1979 – 1980) 6. Paul Muwanga – ( 12 may 1980- 22 may 1980) 7. Apollo Milton Obote 11 – (1980 -1985) 8. Tito okello lutwa – (1985 – 1986) 9. Yoweri kaguta museveni – ( 1986 – to date)

This is important to note that Uganda will celebrate sixty three (63) years of independence in 2025 the last year to 2026 of general elections. When you do the calculation of 63 years. 6+3= 9. This nine (9) will equate to the nine (9) presidents who have been in leadership since independence in 1962. In the prophetic nine (9) represents birth or delivery. The season has come for the nation of Uganda to deliver and birth another president who will be the tenth (10th) in the peaceful means in line with Gods alignment.For God also to confirm about this particular season about the coming year 2026.

He instructed and took me into a simple mathematical calculation.

YEAR 2026. (2+2+0+6) = 10

This symbolizes and signifies that in the above mentioned year 2026, the peaceful

exchange of leadership according to God`s purpose is supposed to take place

from the current leadership to the tenth president of Uganda.

1 chronicles 12:32 And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had

understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do; the heads of them

were two hundred; and all their brethren were at their commandment.

Again in the coming year 2026, the current president will make forty (40) years in

the God given reign of leadership for Uganda. Uganda has enjoyed a long lasting

peace in a midst all challenges, but God has enabled us to sail through to date.

Prophetically forty (40) means preparation for the new task, transition to a new

generation or life; Uganda is supposed to change leadership but the young

generation is not yet prepared to take on the new great task of leadership for the

country and because of this, God is extending more five (5) years for resetting and

ushering in a new generation.

The leadership term of 2026-2031 is for dialogue, reconciliation and forgiveness,

preparation for the generation of a new leader laying well polices and foundation.

The said leader in office will have a responsibility to be accommodative and with a

mission to build a better image of Uganda before the international community

and promote unity of diverse cultures of all people in Uganda.

Consequences

–

If we persist and walk out from the ways of God, then it will be the hardest

term of leadership in this government. Let’s be ready for more tears within

the nation among the top leaders and the citizens.

–

It’s like being on the high way and miss the route of exit then it necessities

you to take a longer route and it will always come with cost implications in

terms of fuel, time etc.

– As we come to the period of 2026, the ruling party NRM will develop more

divisions, in fights and corrosion which has never happened in theleadership of Uganda.

God is calling upon the political elders in the land of Uganda to put aside all personal interests, pride, and greed to promote consensus nation building because a greater call rests upon Uganda for Africa and the world at large. Uganda is becoming a Centre of focus in the area of innovations and other countries are running to it for benchmarking and adoption of its ways. The importance of this prophetic word is to bring this nation back to the foundation of God through repentance as God prepares the new incoming generation to take over from the current generation. God still has a plan for Uganda, the revealed information, is for God to guide and equip our nation in line with Gods mandate.

Amos 3:7 – whatever the lord God plans to do, he tells his servants, the prophets. For the lord God doth nothing without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets. The further detailed prophetic message has not been captured here since it’s not for public consumption but specific individuals in our time and are chosen to fulfill this message. Am looking forward as God opens up a door to meet up with them, they will receive it on behalf our nation. Thanks and For God and my country. Received and Compiled by PASTOR. KIRIMANI. K. RONALD

Apostle Ronald .k. Kirimani is a dynamic seasoned leader within the body of Christ and serving as a senior pastor in seed of faith church kamuli district and also served in different capacities of governance with the top leadership of the national fellowship of pastors in kamuli for over fifteen years in different capacities with the passion to see the revival of God in our nation Uganda.

The views expressed here belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the Red Pepper online. Send your opinion, complaint, feedback, and letter to redpeppertips@gmail or call/text / WhatsApp 0777959024. They should not exceed 1000 words.

Anonymous writers must indicate the reason.

