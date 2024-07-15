Religious Leaders Faulted for Sabotaging Anti- Teenage Pregnancy Campaigns

By Moses Agaba

A section of Stakeholders from the Civil Society Organizations, Politicians, and the Medical Fraternity have faulted religious leaders for sabotaging campaigns aimed at reducing the rampant teenage pregnancies in Uganda.

This was during the Kigezi regional Dialogue on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, organized by Non-Governmental Organization, Local Sustainable Communities- LOSCO, at White Horse Inn, Kabale.

During the Dialogue, the Kabale District Health Officer-DHO, Dr. Gilbert Mateeka stated that the National Teenage pregnancy rate had stagnated between 23% and 24% for the last 3-4 years, with Kabale District alone registering an average of 1300 teenage pregnancies annually. He added that Majority of these girls end up dropping out of School to become mothers, while others die during childbirth, or abortion.

Dr. Mateeka said that whereas a section of Government officials and religious leaders look at the legal and moral issues involved, the health service providers were always at the receiving end of all the problems associated with teenage pregnancies, ranging from miscarriages to abortions and complications developed while giving birth.

Florence Tumuheirwe, the Executive Director of Kigezi Women in Development-KWID said that Human rights activists had received threats from members of the public, including religious leaders, because of advocating for sexuality education and use of family planning methods as means to curb Teenage Pregnancies.

The Executive Director of LOSCO, Mr. Albert Taremwa said he was upset to see the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa joining the voices opposed to establishment of a Government Policy approving use of contraceptives among sexually active teenagers.

Sam Arinaitwe The LC.3 Chairperson Central Division in Kabale Municipality, says that Politicians had avoided supporting use of family planning methods and promotion of sexuality education, because they feared religious leaders who had openly opposed the two campaigns.

Dr. Godfrey Bampabwiire, the In-Charge of Muko Health Centre IV in Rubanda District, revealed that in a space of only seven months, he had personally carried out caesarian section on three girls that gave birth before their first menstrual periods. He argued that people should stop at only looking at teenage pregnancies as a cultural, legal or moral issue, but also as a threat to life and the future of victimized teenagers.

However, SP Ronald Mutungi, the Kigezi Regional Police Legal and Human Rights Officer, encouraged CSOs to continue promoting measures that help to reduce teenage pregnancies despite the interference from religious and cultural leaders. He explained how he was one of the Police Officers who championed eradication of Female Genital Mutilation –FGM, in Sipi Region, before he was transferred to Kigezi.

Martin Niwataho, the Kabale District Assistant RDC said he was also against use of contraceptives in young girls since it exposed them to future health complications such as infertility, but he supported use of condoms, adding that the condoms are safe.

Drake Mutahakana, the Diocese of Kigezi secretary for education, and Sheikh Abdul Hasib Sekalema, head of sharia at Kabale Muslim District Council, insisted that encouraging use of condoms or other contraceptives would only promote immorality among the teenagers. They said that messages of abstinence from fornication should be prioritized over any other means to reduce Teenage Pregnancies.

About Post Author