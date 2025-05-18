Reports of sexual violence in Eastern DRC surge by almost 700% in March as armed conflict intensifies

Escalating attacks by armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have sparked an explosion of sexual violence against women and girls in the first months of 2025, with data collected by ActionAid’s teams in North and South Kivu showing a near 700% increase in reports of sexual violence between February and March.

As conflict intensified across affected regions of Eastern DRC, ActionAid’s teams recorded 381 reports of sexual violence against women and girls in March and April alone – more than five times the number recorded in January and February. Shockingly, in just two months, survivors reported half as many cases as were documented throughout all of 2024, highlighting a disturbing surge in gender-based violence linked to escalating armed conflict.

“These numbers are horrifying, but they barely scratch the surface of what’s really happening,” said Saani Yakuba, Country Director for ActionAid DRC. “Many women and girls are too afraid or traumatised to report what has happened to them. And ActionAid is just one of many organisations documenting these cases – when you look at the full picture, the scale of the violence against women and girls is even more staggering.”

“The spike in cases over the past few months is clear evidence that this horrific sexual violence is being used as a deliberate weapon of war.“

Reports of forced marriage have also risen sharply since the start of 2025.In just the first four months, ActionAid recorded 58 cases of forced or early marriage – already reaching 86% of the total 67 recorded throughout all of 2024.

One of ActionAid’s protection team in North Kivu, who recorded the reports of violence from women and girls, said: “Rape and sexual violence are daily terrors faced by women and girls here. Many survivors are afraid to report their assaults, fearing stigma. Our teams encounter countless cases where victims remain silent, unwilling to report”.

More than 2.7 million people are currently displaced within North Kivu, many sheltering in overcrowded, makeshift camps around Goma. The forced dismantling of some of these camps by armed groups has put women and girls at even greater risk, ActionAid warned, with many women being sent back to dangerous areas controlled by armed groups, where they are subjected to rape, sexual violence and forced marriage.

Sanni Yakuba said: “Women and girls have suffered as collateral damage in this conflict for far too long. Despite two temporary ceasefires agreements, fighting is ongoing. The international community must act urgently to secure a permanent ceasefire and ensure the withdrawal of armed groups from populated areas such as Kashebere and Goma to protect civilians.”

ActionAid and its partners continue to provide emergency support and protection for survivors of sexual violence in Eastern DRC, including mental health support, cash assistance and shelter.

