RESHUFFLE FEVER! List of nominees M7 is vetting to replace mabaati ministers leaks

The writing is on the wall. Karamoja Affairs ministers Goretti Kitutu and her deputy Agnes Nandutu may be the first victims to be shown Cabinet exit door following the iron sheets saga fallout.

Other 19 ministers are also expected to fall.

This publication has however learnt that President Museveni is doing this with political calculations in mind.

In this briefing we are starting with those being vetted to replace Kitutu and Nandutu.

The two come from Bugisu sub-region which consists of districts: Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Mbale, Namisindwa and Sironko.

Kitutu is Manafwa District Woman Mp and Nandutu is for Bududa respectively.

The same sub-region has been slowly slipping away from the NRM grip and poor handling of this iron sheets fallout, according to political watchers, may cost Gen. Museveni politically in the near future.

It should be noted that the region has got opposition honchos like NUP’s Deputy President, Eastern Region John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County, Bududa District) and Ivan Masaba who is Mbale city Northern Division Mp.

There are tested FDC members like SG Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Budadiri East Mp, Sironko District) and Johnny Ssasaga (Budadiri West, Sironko District).

And you have the likes of Florence Nambozo Wamala who are Nandala’s allies despite being NRM, Isaac Modoi (Lutsheshe county Mp, Bududa District) who has not fully disconnected his roots from ailing Mzee Jabeli Bidandi Ssali’s party the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the likes of Nandutu, John Musila (Bubulo East, Namisindwa), Isaac Katenya (Bulambuli county), Connie Galiwango Nakayenze (Woman Mp Mbale City who are all independents.

Already, the sub-region has unresolved issues with the NRM government—a public university, Bamasaba cultural leadership quagmire, no PS in Museveni’s government from the region, no replacement for late Dr.Hassan Galiwango and James Francis Wambogo Wapakhabulo among others.

ELDERS FRONT NOMINEES FOR VETTING

Key opinion leaders in the sub-region led by Steven Masiga, a respected researcher and the director Makerere University, Mbale branch have now come up with names of individuals from Bamasabaland who can serve as ministers (not necessarily Karamoja Affairs docket) in the event that the President drops Kitutu and Nandutu.

RITAH NAMUWENGE

She grew up in NRM ranks as a mobiliser for the likes of late James Wapakhabulo in early 2000s. Wapakhabulo was the powerful political commissioner and former Speaker of Parliament then. Namuwenge later joined youth politics and served as youth councillor in Mbale council. Namuwenge later on participated in parliamentary elections though the results went the other way round. She was later identified by President Museveni and now works as Emyooga chief coordinator. During the previous cabinet vetting and appointments her name featured prominently as one designated for a ministry which news was very well received in Mbale city on account of her popularity within the region. But it seems the system is still studying her further. Whenever she is in town you see former district commissioners surrounding her left and right pleading for some upkeep.

VINCENT WOBOYA

He is the former Budadiri East Mp.

He was once rated as the best male Mp from Bugisu sub-region in terms of debate influence while on the floor of Parliament. In the 10th Parliament he also served on various committees in the house.

At 53 years of age, he has a lot of pragmatic experience on local government administration having worked as a sub county chief and deputy chief administrative officers in the formative days. His contributions in the military are on record in northern Uganda. Since landmines were classified as a disaster in both military and government circles, Woboya as a principal disaster officer under the office of prime minister found himself in the middle of such a heavy assignment.

NANDUDU ANNET

She is among a few female chairpersons of local governments in Uganda and managed to win the Bulambuli slot under NRM ticket. She had attempted to take on the iron lady Irene Muloni but was advised by political watchers to concentrate on Bulambuli district slot as chairperson local council five. She is below 47. She is familiar with Bugisu / Bulambuli politics having competed in district woman parliamentary elections for a while.

PAMELA NAMAGANDA

She is the current RDC for Manafwa, having served as the first RCC for Mbale city. She is from a military family.

She is well known in media circles having worked with UBC TV at some point including top radio stations in Kampala.

She is married to sports guru Ben Misagga. Pamela was once requested to run for the female parliamentary seat in her home district of Namisindwa but she turned it down.

She commands a lot of respect within the Bugisu sub-region.

WAMBAKA KOSEA

He recently graduated with a doctorate in economic management and hails from Sironko district.

Dr. Wambaka is very close to powers that be and the party had looked up to him as somebody with stamina to cripple Budadiri strongman Nandala Nathan.

He is well loaded cash wise having superintended over the payments of oil beneficiaries in Bunyoro region and payments to the project affected persons were done under his NGO.

He is an ally of Umukuka111 JM Mudoma, a thing that displeased sections of individuals who are opposed to the latter especially the FDC fraternity in the region since he is an NRM leaning.

If Wambaka is appointed he may be relied on to neutralize Nandala politically.

ANDREW KHAUKHA

He is a technical advisor to the judiciary and also an enrolled advocate of the high court. He is close to the corridors of power having served as a State house lawyer attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit formerly headed by Col Edith Nakalema. Andrew hails from Bududa district.

He was recently awarded a doctorate in law by an American University.

And on account of his good working relationship as a presidential advisor on legal affairs, he is an ideal choice for a ministerial position.

MADAYA

He is the owner of Abra supermarket in Mbale town and is winding up his studies with Islamic University in Uganda.

He recently contested for a parliamentary seat in Namisindwa West in which he narrowly lost to John Musila.

JUSTINE KHAINZA

She is a daughter of former high court judge Masalu Musene. She served as a woman member of parliament for Bududa district for two terms before she lost to Agnes Nandutu, in the 2021 elections. Khainza holds a Masters degree in public health.

She is currently out of work and the state is contemplating on how to accommodate her.

HOOD HUSSEIN

He once served as a guild president Islamic University in Uganda and was later appointed as RCC for Kawempe, Kampala city and currently RDC Yumbe. He hails from Mbale district and Bufumbo in particular.

JB NAMBESHE

He’s NUP’s Deputy President, Eastern Region and Mp Manjiya County, Bududa District. He also serves as NUP’s chief whip in parliament.

Pundits say NRM can make peace with him by appointing him as minister.

Since he was the only LCV chairman who was left out during appointment of ministers when he was elected Member of Parliament, this may have encouraged Manjiya County and by extension Bududa district to rebel against NRM, a thing they were not used to.

MUHAMOOD MASABA

He enjoys a lot of support in the region. He has served as an NRM chairman for Mbale district. He is Mbale city industrial division Mayor.

LYDIA WANYOTO

She has numerous academic accolades. She sits on NRM CEC and is deeply connected.

More nominees to replace other implicated ministers will be in our subsequent publication.

