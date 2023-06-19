RETIRED…NOT TIRED! NBL bids farewell to Onapito in style

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) on Friday bid farewell to their long serving Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Francis Onapito Ekomoloit.

This was at a well-attended dinner that was hosted in his honour at the Nile Breweries Limited head office in Luzira. At the function, speaker after speaker described Ona as a man who is always calm regardless of the pressure. Before, his retirement, Onapito had served NBL, a subsidiary of AB Imbev, for a cool 17 years and had also served under six Managing Directors.

During the 17 years, Onapito is hailed for boosting NBL’s corporate image on top of lobbying strongly for the beer industry in Uganda. As a token of appreciation for his services, Nile Breweries Limited has again appointed him as their board chairperson. He takes over from Elly Karuhanga and his appointment took effect from June 1, 2023. On the same occasion NBL unveiled their new Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Emmanuel Njuki.

Juliana Kagwa, the Corporate Relations Director at Uganda Breweries, who is a member of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA), where Ona has been serving as their founding chairperson, described him as a man who has all along been dedicated to the service of his company.

“He has been vocal in our efforts to better the industry and most especially to streamline operations and clamp on the hazardous illicit alcohol. UAIA wishes him all the best in his new position,” she said. She also thanked NBL for packing a special edition of Nile Special in his honour. Adu Rando, the Country Director, said that Ona has been the face of Nile Breweries. “We were privileged to have worked with Ona because when people mention Nile Breweries, the first thing that comes to their minds is Onapito,” he said.

He said Ona had done so many things including mobilizing resources to support intelligent students from poor families across the country, supporting farmers who supply raw materials to the company, supporting hospitals by donating to them Oxygen cylinders during Covid-19 lockdown, improving the image of NBL and for dedicating his time and energy to serve Nile Breweries. Among those present were the beneficiaries of the NBL Equality Scholarship program.

Onapito is among the brains behind this program which has provided an opportunity for students from humble backgrounds to attain quality education. Most of these students are now at university pursuing different professional courses but majority are still in secondary schools.

Minister of state for works and transport, Musa Ecweru, who was the guest of honour at the function, thanked Ona for being a good ambassador from Teso sub-region.

“I want to thank Onapito Ekomoloit for raising high the flag for Wera Sub-county in Amuru district and the entire Teso Sub region. I also want to thank NBL for creating jobs for over 30,000 families in Teso. I pray we grow the numbers even more,” Ecweru said. At the same ceremony Onapito launched his book and autobiography titled Tears and Triumph which accounts for his life journey.

During his speech, Onapito said that during his youthful days, he had never thought of working for a beer company like NBL because he doesn’t drink alcohol. “In my earlier days, I would often envision a future where I would work with NBL, launch my own book, and host esteemed guests like yourselves. Today, I stand before you, having transformed from a raw and inexperienced individual to a refined and accomplished person,” he said.

He added that being appointed chairperson was an honour to him to continue serving NBL. The ceremony was graced by notable people who have featured in Ona’s journey including friends, family, colleagues and associates in his walk of life. They included Minister Margaret Muhanga, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Amelia Kyambadde, Presidential Advisor, Moses Byaruhanga, top journalists in this town and corporates from all private and public institutions in the country.

Before joining Nile Breweries, Onapito served as a press secretary to President Museveni. He also served as the Member of Parliament for Amuria County in the 6th Parliament on top of lecturing at Makerere University.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author