RETIREMENT REBEL! Chaos Rocks Finance Ministry As Top Boss Fears to Retire, Begs M7 to Stay

A power struggle has emerged at the Ministry of Finance over the retirement of Fixon Akonya Okonye, the Internal Auditor General.

Okonye’s tenure reportedly expired in June this year but a lobby group of powerful politicians and technocrats is pushing for his tenure extension.

Okonye’s impressive career spans over three decades, having joined the Ministry of Finance in 1992 and risen through the ranks to become Internal Auditor General in 2015 up-to-date.

Advertisements

The office of internal auditor general (OIAG) supervises all internal auditors in government institutions to ensure all government resources generated and allocated to such institutions are utilised according to plans stipulated by governing councils and boards of such institutions.

His expertise and knowledge of the sector are undeniable, but the controversy surrounding his extended stay has cast a shadow over his legacy.

However, his refusal to retire has sparked concerns about the ministry’s succession plan and potential power struggles.

This may also cast doubts on the ministry’s focus to build capacity for staff and adherence to the public standing orders.

Critics argue that his extended stay might hinder the progress of junior officials having failed or deliberately refused to mentor them.

“He’s determined to stay, despite reaching retirement age,” said a senior ministry official, who wished to remain anonymous.

Sources close to the matter indicate that Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is leading the effort to extend Okonye’s tenure through a fresh contract with President Museveni’s approval.

However, some ministry technocrats are opposed to the move, citing potential management impasse and damage to the ministry.

There are allegations that Okonye’s continued service is due to “Godfathers/mothers” protecting him, despite being implicated in several scandals as we shall report in subsequent publications.

OKONYE SPEAKS OUT

In response to the controversy, Okonye told this publication that his retirement date is October 25, 2025, and he will continue working until then.

“My mandatory retirement is 25th October, 2025. I will continue working until that day without fear or favour,” he said in response to our inquiry.

He also denies”Godfathers/mothers” allegations, asserting that he has served on merit and grown in his role through dedicated service although he doesn’t deny belonging to the same tribe with the Speaker of Parliament.

“I am serving on merit and I have grown in the Service on merit through many years of dedicated Service. The Rt Hon Speaker has a job to perform in Parliament. To belong to the same tribe, can surely not be an offence. I have served on merit including serving as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the Institute of Internal Auditors because my compentences and skills were valued not because of knowing individuals,” he stressed.

“To the best of my knowledge, the job will be advertised externally and the best candidate will take it, not politics.”

Okonye’s unusual longevity follows the exit of long-serving technocrats at the ministry.

These include Kenneth Mugambe, the former director Budget and Lawrence Semakula, the former Accountant General.

Sources say Okonye should have left the ministry long time ago and possibly be in jail over several scandals where his name has been cited prominently had it not been the alleged work of “Godfathers/mothers” as we shall report in our subsequent publications.

About Post Author