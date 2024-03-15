REVEALED! Here’s why M7 gave Mps 50m cash bailout

Information has been flying around how Mps last week secretly received Shs 50 million for reportedly passing Shs.3.5 trillion supplementary budget last year.

The deal involved Shs100 million. It is alleged they first got Shs 50 million last year, and this was the balance.

THE TRUTH

According to two well placed sources—one from State House and another at Parliament—legislators, despite earning a salary of about Shs 25 million and allowances, most of them are currently as broke as church mouse.

Despite being among the best paid government workers, President Museveni was recently shocked to learn that they are financially struggling.

This was after they cried out to him for a cash bailout.

We are told many are struggling with loans, debts, yet at the same time have to meet the very expensive electorate financial demands which include contributions to burials, school fees for the needy, picking up hospital bills, booze (beer, tonto, ajono, Kitoko, Torrero ,crude waragi etc) for drunkards, fundraising for churches, mosques among others.

They reportedly told Museveni that even after almost three years in parliament, life is hard for them, yet at the same time have to start mobilizing for re-election in 2026.

Feeling sympathetic for them, sources told us that President Museveni directed that each Mp regardless of party affiliation gets Shs 50 million bailout.

It was reportedly drawn from a classified budget.

“The Mps are so poor and the President felt sympathetic for them. It is true all have got this money to help them,” a highly placed source at parliament intimated to this publication.

We have also learnt that Mps are the biggest beneficiaries of the Speaker’s Shs 3.6bn Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget allocation.

Sources tell us that these cash bonanzas dubbed as CSR have benefited over 300 MPs who occasionally present personal and constituency-related financial issues.

CSR AT GLANCE

Apart from the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, many other government bosses are swimming in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) allocation, this publication has discovered.

The CSR cash bonanza has attracted the public’s attention in the wake of the ongoing online campaign on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), dubbed #UgandaParliamentExhibition where parliament’s financial excesses have been cast into the spotlight.

The Speaker’s name has since appeared prominently in high finance.

A query that has featured prominently is the money deposited on personal accounts of some of parliament’s junior staff on behalf of Speaker Anita Among’s activities dubbed Corporate social responsibility (CSR).

CSR is a strategy undertaken by companies not just to grow profits, but also to take an active and positive social role in the world around them.

The term is also associated with the related term corporate citizenship.

We have now learnt that it is not only the Speaker’s office that has a huge CSR budget; even other government institutions have got.

We are told President Museveni advised these government institutions including parliament to stop direct involvement in every fundraising but instead have a specific budget to cater for that under CSR arrangement.

With the President’s directive, there are more public offices with a larger purse that enjoy similar or worse expenditure patterns on CSR and community outreach programs.

The Speaker’s office is allocated Shs 3.6 billion.

The State House is allocated Shs 59 billion to spend annually on community outreach programs which is exhausted before a supplementary envelope is dispatched by parliament.

The President alone himself spends Shs. 77 billion. The Vice President spends (Shs. 4.2 billion). The Prime Minister spends (Shs. 3.7 billion) and her deputies (Shs 954 million each). Government Chief Whip spends (Shs 1.8 billion). The Deputy Speaker spends (Shs 1.8 billion) while the National Council for Sports spends (Shs. 2 billion) and so many others.

According to sources, it has been a norm for CSR funds to be dispensed in cash because anticipated recipients are not itemized in the government electronic payment system known as EFMIS.

“This money is normally given out in cash. The way you always see President Museveni giving out cash in envelopes. You have seen PM Nabbanja, VP Alupo all doing so,” a source clarified.

We are told the Speaker has been doing the same and most of the beneficiaries (churches, women’s groups, individuals, and others) are not on IFMIS.

The reason why it can’t go through government financial systems like EFMIS is because of the nature of beneficiaries, sources say.

“This explains why this money is withdrawn from the bank by parliament staff on behalf of the Speaker and then given out in cash to various beneficiaries and it is always accounted for at the end,” emphasized an insider at Parliament.

Most of the beneficiaries under the Speaker’s CSR budget have been churches, mosques, schools, and women’s groups among others.

We have also learnt that Mps are the biggest beneficiaries of the Speaker’s Shs 3.6bn.

Sources tell us that these cash bonanzas dubbed as CSR have benefited over 300 MPs who occasionally present personal and constituency-related financial issues.

All these CSR monies to various government institutions are properly budgeted and approved by parliament.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, INVESTOR FRAUD, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author