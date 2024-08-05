REVEALED: How coffee authority UCDA messed up sh9bn fertilizer project targeting coffee farmers

A study conducted in June 2020 established that 53% of the coffee trees in Uganda are eight (8) years and above while about 35% of the coffee trees are aged 3-7 years.

Average productivity of old trees was 1.3 kg/tree for trees of 8-11 years, and 1.0 kg/tree for trees of 12 years.

The dominance of old coffee trees implies declining productivity. The study also found that only 9.8% of the farmers apply fertilisers in their coffee.

In light of this, Kampala Road based Uganda Coffee development Authority (UCDA) led by MD Emmanuel Iyamulemye embarked on a coffee rehabilitation programme aimed to stump the old coffee trees and apply fertilisers to enhance productivity.

UCDA went on to procure and distribute fertilizers in the financial years 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 worth UGX.9Bn.

However, the findings are not palatable, according to the 2023 Auditor General report.

It was observed that UCDA did not have accurate and reliable data on performance of the coffee yields and incomes of farmers to facilitate accurate assessment of whether the distribution of fertilisers has increased productivity and as such it was difficult to assess the impact of the intervention.

UCDA went on to deliver fertilizers in the districts of Mbale, Budaka, Iganga, Namutumba, Butambala, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Mityana, Jinja and Manafwa towards the end of the rainy season. This resulted in late application of the fertilizers by farmers which affected their effectiveness.

The report further casts doubt on whether fertilizers reached intended beneficiaries.

There were inconsistencies between the quantities of fertilizers reported as distributed by the Authority and the actual quantities received as per interviews for a sample of farmers.

“UCDA records and the actual quantities received for 23 (28%) of the 81 farmers. The inconsistencies cast doubt on whether all the distributed fertilizers were received by the intended beneficiaries.”

Some of the farmers also reportedly received fertilizers and yet they had not expressed interest/demand for the fertilizers contrary to the Guidelines for distribution of fertilizers.

According to the report, out of 81 farmers interviewed, 70 (86%) received training and sensitization on the benefits of coffee rehabilitation, stumping and fertilizer application; however, they did not follow the prescribed fertilizer application procedures due to the limited number of extension workers to oversee the application of the fertilisers.

Inspection of farmers in the selected districts revealed that 11 out of 81 farmers were not trained on the use and application of fertilisers and as such they were not prepared to utilise the fertilizers.

However, the Accounting officer explained that UCDA has procured a Geospatial Monitoring and Evaluation System (GMES)) and App to register coffee farmers and other coffee value chain actors and manage the distribution of inputs which will help to eliminate the above shortcomings.

MANAGEMENT AND IMPROVEMENT OF SOIL FERTILITY

It was also revealed that despite MAAIF’s (UCDA’s mother ministry) target of 50 kg/ha fertilizer use by 2020, application peaked at 3.3 kg/ha, resulting in significant annual nutrient loss of approximately 80kg/ha.

“Data gaps for fertilizer use in Karamoja highlight potential neglect of this food-insecure region. High costs, limited availability, and lack of knowledge limit wider fertilizer adoption.

“Overall, Uganda’s fertilizer application per hectare of arable land remains lower than the world average (180kg/ha), the East African Community average (11 kg/ha), and the National Fertiliser Policy target (50kg/ha by 2020), and this limits attainment of productivity targets,” the Auditor further observed.

