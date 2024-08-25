REVEALED! How NUP pressed Canadian gov’t to kick out Uganda envoy Aceng

For over a week, social media has been flooded with discussions about the manner in which the Canadian government forced Uganda into recalling Ambassador Joy Ruth Aceng.

Amb. Aceng has been in Ottawa for about eight years since 2016, serving with distinct records and largely achieving the interests of her country, Uganda.

Her trouble, however, dates back to when Uganda kicked off a process to enact the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

In 2023, the Canadian government summoned Amb. Ruth shortly after Uganda enacted the famous anti-homosexuality law.

They pushed too much, but Kampala rejected it. She was warned to mute about this matter a bit, but with the support of Kampala, she never heeded their pressure.

At a certain point, she alerted the Canadian government of several NUP supporters who were using fake claims of being homosexuals just to secure visas. This angered NUP supporters, who immediately resorted to provocations using open attack strategies.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala revealed that at some point, H.E. Museveni sanctioned Amb. Aceng’s transfer to another first-world country following the deteriorating relationship between Uganda and Canada after she was accused of openly frustrating support for homosexuals, but this process was delayed under unclear circumstances.

“At the FA Kla, heads are currently rolling after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni demanded detailed explanations as to why Amb. JR wasn’t transferred as he had directed,” said the source.

Their first attempt was some months ago, when the NUP stalwarts in Ottawa Gate crashed into a Diaspora gathering that Ambassador Aceng had convened to discuss trade and investment.

They caused endless commotions to disrupt the event and also directly provoked Amb. Aceng, intending to wrongly place her in the international limelight. She successfully nullified their missions using the Canadian security officials who had witnessed all the clashes.

Following the first clash in Ottawa, the same NUP Diaspora leaders immediately hatched strategies to provoke Ambassador Aceng until the recent incident, but fortunately, Kampala was aware of every step during the ceremonies.

When NUP supporters were blocked by Ambassador Aceng from interrupting the pro-Museveni’s ceremony in Ottawa, the President is said to have congratulated her and immediately summoned her for a meeting to draw strategies to be used to counter the radical groups moving forward.

According to the source, the Canadian government reportedly contacted Uganda and demanded that Ambassador Aceng be recalled after her engagements with the NUP group.

“Her mistake was mainly when she loudly warned NUP to stop abducting themselves and posing as homosexuals to secure a Canadian visa and also openly praising her ruling party and the President,” said a senior Ugandan-Canadian security officer.

A few months ago, President Museveni added Ambassador Joy Ruth Aceng additional roles as the head of mission in the Bahamas.

Throughout her stay in Canada, Amb.Aceng prioritized trade, investments and mobilizing Ugandans in Diaspora to also invest back home, sources say.

