REVEALED! Plan to restructure OPM, trim PM powers leaks

Hit by scandals—left, right, centre—President Museveni is finally mooting a plan to restructure the Office of the Prime Minister and many are likely to lose their jobs and powers.

For the uninitiated, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is a Government Ministry through which the Prime Minister of Uganda provides leadership of the Ministers under the Executive arm of Government.

The Prime Minister is the Leader of Government Business in Parliament established by the Constitution of Uganda under 108 A. This specifies, in addition, that the Premier is responsible for coordination and implementation of Government Policies across Ministries, Departments and other Public Institutions.

This Ministry has a long term mission to instill and maintain efficient and effective systems in Government that enable Uganda to develop rapidly.

This Ministry commonly called OPM is made up of various directorates including: Strategic Coordination & Implementation; Monitoring and Evaluation; Directorate in charge of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Refugees; Directorate in Charge of Special Programs of Northern Uganda, Karomoja, Luwero – Rwenzori and Teso Sub regions Affairs; and Directorate for Administration and Finance.

More so, the OPM is empowered to: Lead Government Business in Parliament; Monitor and Evaluate implementation of Government Policies and Programmes; Coordinate the implementation of Government Policies , Programmes and Projects under a National Institutional Framework; Coordinate development of capacities for prevention, preparedness, and response to natural and human induced Disasters and Refugees; and Coordinate and monitor the implementation of Special Government Policies and programmes for Northern Uganda, Luwero-Rwenzori, Karamoja, Bunyoro and Teso Affairs.

LEADERSHIP

Robinah Nabbanja is the current Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda and the Political head of OPM.

The 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business is Rebecca Kadaga.

The 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business is Gen. Moses Ali.

There is also Lukia Nakadam, who is the Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio.

The Ministry also has several Ministers to provide political supervision of a number of functions under OPM and they are: Minister for Karamoja – Gorreti Kitutu; Minister for General Duties (Office of the Prime Minister) – Kasule Lumumba; Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua; and Minister of Relief and Disaster Preparedness – Hillary Onek;

Ministers of State include: Relief and Disaster Preparedness – Esther Davina Anyakun; Northern Uganda – Hon. Grace Kwiyucwiny; Karamoja – Agnes Nandutu; Luweero Triangle/Rwenzori – Alice Kaboyo; Teso Affairs –Ongalo Obote; and Bunyoro Affairs – Jennifer Namuyangu.

THE PLAN

According to an intelligence brief seen by our source, the reason why the OPM is synonymous with scandals is because leaders there may be overwhelmed in one way or another because of supervising many departments and ministries. Simply put, it is too big to be supervised by one person—the PM.

Now one of the plans is to make some of the ministries under OPM independent.

“They will not be supervised by the PM anymore,” a source adds.

The same will reportedly apply to some departments.

This will reportedly stop the ever infighting between the PM and some ministers like what happened sometime back between Nabbanja and Onek. We shall reveal ministers who don’t see eye to eye with PM Nabbanja in our subsequent publication.

Sources say some ministers and technocrats under the OPM have been deliberately underperforming, knowing the blame will always be on their boss, the PM.

Moving forward this will stop and they will account for themselves.

KNIFE LOOMS

Sources further told us that the incoming reshuffle will see new faces in the ministries under OPM starting with the current PM Nabbanja. The knife will reportedly extend to technocrats.

According to sources, vetting of new ministers is done but not to be perceived as reactionary in the wake of the mabaati saga, President Museveni plans to announce cabinet changes by November this year.

