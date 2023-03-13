REVEALED! Secrets why Trade ministry pensioners hate PS Ssali 

Advertisements

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC) has been accused of not giving priority to the plight of former employees.

These, who number about 300, and now in retirement haven’t reportedly been paid their pension for the last five months.

They are pointing fingers at the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali—who now joins a growing list of NRM government officials hated by a section of Ugandans.

The pensioners accuse her of being ‘arrogant’ and ‘out of touch’.

“The ailing senior citizens are crying foul of the unreachable and arrogant ministry’s PS who holds the key to all finances of the ministry…it has been four months but the pensioners have never received their pension funds despite the Ministry of Finance having released funds a long time ago. We have tried all routes and the only person everyone is saying is the PS, Ssali!” says one of the pensioners.

They are now wondering whether the PS works in the interest of the NRM government or a certain group which some Ugandans christened ‘mafia’ who are “keeping our monies on fixed deposits to gain interest”.

“Majority of our former colleagues have no jobs and are nursing ailments and always cursing as to why they ever had to work for a government. This PS, Ssali is the most ungrateful lady who does not care about anyone,” adds another pensioner.

The Ministry of Trade has been contacted for a comment but the communications officer has not responded to our request for a month now despite promises to get back to us.

