REVEALED! Why Bishop Ssemogerere rushed to meet Museveni

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

Shocking details have emerged why a Catholic Church delegation led by Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere rushed to State House, Entebbe, for a secret meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

Ssemogerere accompanied by retired Papal nuncio, Archbishop Augustine Kasujja recently met Museveni and reportedly pleaded with him to bailout the church because of biting poverty that has since crippled most of its projects.

Ssemogerere wants government to clear all its outstanding debts it owes the Catholic Church in Uganda. Part of the debt was cleared during Ssemogerere’s predecessor, the late Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga time. Fortunately or unfortunately, at the time Ssemogerere took over as the Archbishop of Kampala, all the money had been spent by Lwanga.

Sources say, President Museveni assured Ssemogerere that the state will make new payments soon. The president also reportedly advised Ssemogerere to set up income generating projects that will enable the institution survive. At the end of the meeting, Ssemogerere thanked President Museveni: “Your Excellency, I thank you very much for the services you are offering to our nation as well as your support to the Catholic Church in Uganda and Kampala Archdiocese in particular.”

