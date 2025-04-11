REVEALED! Why Kabale water boss was knifed

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Patience Aharinta Twiine, the Kabale District Water officer has been interdicted over allegations of mismanagement of projects, delaying payments for completed projects, influence peddling and conflict of interest in the procurement process for water projects in the district, this publication has learnt.

In the interdiction letter dated April 3rd, 2025 and signed by Robert Mugabe, Kabale Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Twiine is also accused of misleading the district council into approving over sh155mn for the construction of the already existing Rukurura water project.

Additionally Asiimwe is accused of mismanaging Buramba water project located in Butanda Sub County.

She has been instructed to hand over her office to the Assistant Engineering officer Baram Anyijukire.

“In accordance with section (F-S) of the Uganda public service standing orders 2021, you have been interdicted from your duties as water officer for Kabale District Local Government effective April 7th, 2025 for a period of six months. This action is based on allegations of mismanagement of capital projects for 2024/25 financial year, delays in payments for completed projects from financial 2023/24 as well as accusations of influence peddling and conflicts of interest among others,” reads part of the letter.

We are however told Asiimwe’s godfather Eng. John V Twinomujuni- Commissioner Urban Water and Sewerage Services, Ministry of Water and Environment is doing all he can to save her back.

During the time of interdiction Asiimwe is prohibited from leaving the country without prior permission. She will also receive half of her basic salary and is barred from visiting the office premises without prior authorization. The allegations will be investigated by competent authorities whose finding will determine the next step.

Godfrey Nyakahuma the Kabale Resident District Commissioner has instructed the Criminal investigation department-CID at Kabale Central police station and District Internal Security officer to investigate multiple fraud cases within the district water sector.

Nyakahuma has also called for a technical explanation from the Chief Administrative officer regarding how the two ghost projects in the water sector were included in the district budget and approved.

He cited a fraud scheme involving the Rukurura gravity flow scheme which was presented as a new project despite already being functional.

“I wish to bring to your attention to a situation where an accomplice manipulated the 2024/25 budget to include a ghost water project called Rukurura gravity flow scheme valued at Ugx 155m,” said Nyakahuma.

According to a letter from the Diocese of Kigezi dated March 31st 2025, Rukurura gravity flow scheme is an existing fully functioning project in Butanda Sub County Kabale district and is managed by an active user committee.

There was also a similar situation in the 2024/25 financial year when Ugx 127M was allocated to Buramba gravity flow scheme, a ghost project that was already completed and fully operational under Diocese of Kigezi management.

Kaharo sub County water project also was a ghost as it had already been completed and was functioning as was constructed by the Diocese of Kigezi.

Watch this space!

