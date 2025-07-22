REVEALED! Why most Western Uganda incumbents lost NRM primaries 

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

A Political wave has virtually engulfed the most number of Western Uganda incumbent Members of Parliament who were voted out in the just concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primary elections.

Especially in Ankore sub-region, incumbent MPs were challenged and lost the party flag to their tormentors. Accordingly, Over 18 incumbent MPs were defeated, only a few ones are the ones that have been re-elected in Ankore.

It is alleged that incumbents by the fact that they have lost elections, it has been attributed to bribery of the electoral officials and voters and the vote rigging in some areas.

It is also said that most sitting MPs lost the election due to poor performance of service delivery in their constituencies they represent.

For example, in Mbarara District Woman MP race, the incumbent MP Margarete Rwebyambu lost the election to Loyda Kyarikunda Muhimbura.

However, Rwebyambu accused her tormentor for conniving with the electoral officials that involved vote rigging and violence among the voters during the voting exercise.

She further rejected the results and declared herself to come as independent in the forthcoming general elections.

The declaration of the results for Rwampara and Isingiro Districts Woman MP race are still in dispute following the suspension of the vote tallying exercise by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr. Tanga Odoi. However, Anna Kansiime was initially declared at the tally center as the winner for Rwampara Woman MP seat defeating the incumbent Molly Asiimwe. And Lilian Ruteraho was also declared as the winner for Isingiro Woman MP race before the declaration was also suspended.

Most of the Legislators who were defeated in the recent NRM Primaries are threatening to come back in the race as independents in the general elections.

Among the other incumbent Members of Parliament who were defeated include;

Ibanda District Woman MP: Jane binomugisha lost to Jovrine Kyomukama Kaliisa.

Ibanda Municipality:Tarsis Rwaburindore Bishanga lost to Peter Agaba.

Ibanda North Constituency:Kyooma Xavier lost to Guma Gumisiriza.

Mbarara City Woman MP:Rita Bwahika lost to Charity Kibaju.

Mbarara City North constituency:Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari lost to Christopher Bakashaba.

Sheema District Woman MP:Rosemary Nyakikongoro lost to Adrine Mwebesa.

Sheema North Constituency:Naome Kibaju lost to Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye.

Sheema South Constituency:Prof. Dickens Elijah Mushemeza lost to Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu.

Kazo District Woman MP:Jenifer Muheesi lost to Molly Kamukama.

Kiruhura District Woman MP: Jovanis Rwenduru lost to Ruth Rujoki Mushabe.

Ntungamo District Woman MP: Josyline Kamateneti lost to Viola Namara Buroko.

Ruhaama East Constituency: Benjamin Kamukama Katangura lost to Moses Kahima Mugabe.

Isingiro South Constituency: Alex Byarugaba Bakunda lost to Asensio Maari Mujuni.

